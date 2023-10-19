Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Death toll in Gaza rises to 3,478, says Hamas-controlled health ministry

At least 3,478 people have been killed with more than 12,000 others injured in the Gaza Strip since Israel began bombarding the coastal enclave since October 7, the Hamas-controlled health ministry said Wednesday.

At least 1,300 Israelis were killed in the Hamas attacks that started the latest conflict, while at least 199 people thought to have been taken hostage by the militant group.

Al-Ahil hospital, which was packed with wounded and other Palestinians seeking shelter, was destroyed in an air strike on Tuesday night. According to the official statements, 500 people were killed in the blast.

Hamas blamed an Israeli airstrike, while the Israeli military blamed a rocket misfired by other Palestinian militants.

Outraged over the hospital blast, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Jordan's King Abdullah II announced they were pulling out of a planned Arab summit Wednesday with President Joe Biden.

Jordan, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Egypt and other Arab nations condemned the hospital attack, or declared days of national mourning.

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi declared the hospital explosion a clear violation of international law and humanity.

Protests erupted in some Arab cities.

