LIVE: LS Polls 2024 PHASE 3 | Lot at stake for BJP in India's Super Tuesday

After the third phase, voting will be completed in 283 out of 543 seats in Lok Saba.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, NCP leader Supriya Sule (Photo | PTI/ EPS, Shekhar Yadav)
Lok Sabha elections 2024 is heating up with all indications being now that the contest is turning out to be closer than was initially expected. In the backdrop of this comes the third phase of voting on Tuesday covering 93 constituencies spread over 11 states and Union Territories.

The Surat Lok Sabha seat has already seen Mukesh Dalal of the BJP being elected unopposed in controversial circumstances.

The constituencies that will be voting in the third phase include-- 25 seats in Gujarat, 11 seats in Maharashtra, 10 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 14 in Karnataka, seven in Chhattisgarh, five in Bihar, four each in Assam and West Bengal and all two in Goa.

The BJP particularly has a lot at stake since it had won an overwhelming majority of these seats, including all in Gujarat, Karnataka, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh in the last elections.

In all, over 1300 candidates, including around 120 women, are in the fray. The fight for the 14 seats in Karnakata happens at a time when the flames of the Prajwal Revanna sex scandal are engulfing the JD(S) that had allied with the BJP.

Among the star candidates whose fates will be sealed in the ballot boxes are Union ministers Amit Shah (Gandhinagar), Jyotiraditya Scindia (Guna), Mansukh Mandaviya (Porbandar), Parshottam Rupala (Rajkot), Pralhad Joshi (Dharwad) and SP Singh Baghel (Agra).

Campaigning ends for Gujarat LS polls: BJP aims to repeat sweep despite Cong-AAP alliance
Election Commission officers check EVMs and VVPATs before their distribution to polling officials on the eve of the third phase of voting for Lok Sabha elections, in Sangli.PTI

In Karnataka, the fate of former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Haveri) and the AIUDF's Badruddin Ajmal (Dhubri) will be decided on Tuesday.

In Uttar Pradesh, the current phase is important for the Mulayam Singh Yadav family, with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav aiming to retain the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat.

Dimple Yadav had won the seat in bypolls following the demise of her father-in-law Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Akshaya Yadav, son of Ram Gopal Yadav, the national principal general secretary of SP, will try to reclaim the Firozabad seat, which he had won in 2014.

Aditya Yadav, the son of SP national general secretary Shivpal Yadav, is making his electoral debut from the Budaun Lok Sabha seat, which was represented by his cousin Dharmendra Yadav in 2014.

Polling and security officials with EVMs and VVPATs cross the Brahmaputra river enroute to their polling station on the eve of the third phase of voting for Lok Sabha elections, at Goroimari in Kamrup dstrict.PTI

After the third phase, voting will be completed in 283 out of 543 seats in Lok Saba.

PM Modi and Shah will cast their vote at booths in Ahmedabad city under the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat.

The next four phases will be on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

Counting of votes is on June 4.

BJP won't cross 150 seats; INDIA bloc will foil its attempt to scrap Constitution: Rahul Gandhi

Two former CMs and that fight in Baramati

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Vidisha) and Digvijaya Singh (Rajgarh) have returned to the Lok Sabha electoral fray this time.

Another riveting contest will be in Maharashtra's Baramati between Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule and Sunetra Pawar, wife of the veteran leader's estranged nephew and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Election officials carry EVMs and other materials on a tractor to their respective polling booths on the eve of 3rd phase of voting for Lok Sabha elections, in Kamrup district.PTI
Phase III of Lok Sabha polls in UP puts Samajwadi Party to test in 'Yadav land'
