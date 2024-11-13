LIVE | Jharkhand Assembly elections | Voter turnout of 13 per cent recorded in 43 seats till 9 am

Polling for the Jharkhand Assembly elections has begun, with 43 of its 81 seats going to vote in Phase 1 today.
The seats are primarily located in the tribal-dominated South Chotanagpur, northern Palamu and Kolhan regions. Of the seats voting today, 20 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs) and six for Scheduled Castes (SCs). Two of these – Chatra and Simaria – are located in the state’s most backward district, also called Chatra.
The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), a member of the opposition's INDIA bloc, will face off against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The NDA allies in Jharkhand Assembly polls are All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) and Janata Dal (United), while the INDIA bloc is epresented by JMM, Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Left parties.
Meanwhile, polls are underway in Kerala, Rajasthan, Gujarat and West Bengal. Kerala’s Wayanad witnesses Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi’s electoral debut.
Brisk polling in first three hours: 20.54 per cent turnout in Wayanad till 10.30 am
Brisk polling was seen in the Wayanad Lok Sabha and the Chelakkara assembly seats in Kerala as they witnessed a turnout of 20.54 and 19.08 per cent, respectively, after the first three hours of voting on Wednesday.
Bengal bypolls: Over 14 pc voting till 9 AM in six assembly seats
A voter turnout of over 14 per cent was recorded till 9 AM on Wednesday for by-elections to six assembly seats in West Bengal, an EC official said.
Vote to protect rights, strengthen Constitution: Rahul to Jharkhand voters
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday urged the voters of Jharkhand to vote to strengthen the Constitution and democracy, and said every vote for the INDIA bloc will bring prosperity in their life through seven guarantees.
"Brothers and sisters of Jharkhand, today the first phase of voting is taking place in your state. I appeal to all the voters to cast your vote to protect your rights and strengthen the constitution and democracy," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.
"Your every vote for INDIA will bring prosperity in your life through 7 guarantees, will protect 'jal-jungle-zameen (water, forest and land) and will strengthen social justice," the former Congress chief said and urged people to vote for the INDIA bloc.
Assam bypolls: 13 per cent voting in
5 assembly seats till 9 am
Nearly 13 per cent of 9.1 lakh electors cast their votes in the first two hours of polling on Wednesday during by-elections to five assembly constituencies in Assam, according to official data.
10.14 per cent voting till 9 am in three Assembly segments of Karnataka
An estimated overall 10.14 per cent voter turnout was recorded during the first two hours, since the voting began for by-polls to three Assembly segments in Karnataka on Wednesday, election officials said.
Bihar bypolls: 9.53 pc voter turnout till 9 am in four assembly seats
A voter turnout of 9. 53 per cent was registered till 9 AM on Wednesday in the by-elections to Tarari, Imamganj, Belaganj and Ramgarh assembly seats in Bihar on Wednesday, an official said.
Vijaypur records 17.86 pc turnout, Budhni 16.9 pc till 9 am
A voter turnout of 17.86 per cent was recorded in Vijaypur and 16. 90 per cent in Budhni till 9 am as polling was underway on Wednesday for byelections to the two assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh, a poll official said.
Let's ensure resounding victory together: Rahul to Wayanad voters
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi urged Wayanad voters to support his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and said she will be more than just a representative for them and be their sister, daughter and advocate.
"I'm reaching out to my family in Wayanad this election, my sister Priyanka Gandhi is ready to be your voice in Parliament," Gandhi said in a post on X.
"She will be more than just a representative - ?she will be your sister, your daughter, and your advocate. I am confident she will help unlock Wayanad's full potential," Rahul Gandhi said.
"I urge all of you to come out, vote, and support her. Let's ensure a resounding victory together!" the former Congress president said.
Drones used for security purposes, says Jharkhand police
Strict security measures are in place as Jharkhand Assembly polls is underway. Commenting on the security measures, SP City Raj Kumar Mehta told ANI, “The message to the people of Ranchi is to exercise their franchise.We want people to vote peacefully.Drones are being used for security purposes.”
Union Minister Annapurna Devi bats for Koderma BJP candidate Dr Nira Yadav
Union Minister of Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi has appealed voters of Koderma to vote for BJP candidate Dr Nira Yadav.
Speaking to PTI, Devi said, “I want to appeal to voters in 43 constituencies to vote, every vote is important, by voting they can form a stable government. I would like to tell the voters of Koderma to vote for BJP candidate Dr Nira Yadav. Women are not safe today. As we show unity during our festivals, we should also exhibit it during the voting.”
Over 13 pc voter turnout recorded in 43 assembly seats till 9 AM
Nearly 13.04 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 9 AM on Wednesday in 43 assembly constituencies in Jharkhand where voting is underway in the first phase, officials said.
Polling began around 7 AM in these constituencies across 15 districts and will continue till 5 PM.
Let's build a better future together: Priyanka Gandhi to Wayanad voters
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is making her electoral debut from Wayanad, urged voters on Wednesday to cast their ballot and called for building a better future together.
"My dearest sisters and brothers, Please vote today, it's your day, a day for you to make your choice and exercise the greatest power our constitution has given you.
Let's build a better future together!" Priyanka Gandhi said in a post on X.
Rajya Sabha Dy Chairman Harivansh casts vote in Ranchi
Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh has cast his vote at a polling station in Ranchi, as seen in a video posted by news agency ANI.
Congress candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visits polling station in Wayanad
Congress candidate for Wayanad Lok Sabha by-elections Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visits a polling centre in Wayanad.
Union Minister Sanjay Seth casts vote in Ranchi
Union Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth cast his vote at a polling station in Ranchi. Seth told news agency ANI, ” “The people of Jharkhand are fed up with corruption in these 5 years…BJP will win here with a two-third majority… Is Jharkhand a Dharamshala, a refugee centre? Infiltrators are being called here from Bangladesh…BJP has taken a resolution that from November 24, Bangladeshi infiltrators will be thrown out of the border…Yesterday, the Health Minister here, Banna Gupta said that ‘Hindus are extremists’…It is their tradition to abuse Hinduism for vote bank…”
Think of forming inclusive govt not one that divides: Kharge to voters
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday urged people to vote to strengthen democracy and said before pressing the EVM button they must think about forming a government that ensures the participation of all and not one that "divides, misleads and polarises".
In a post in Hindi on X, Kharge said all voters are requested to cast their valuable votes to strengthen democracy and the Constitution.
"The people of Jharkhand have to vote for social justice for all, inclusive development and good governance as well as for the protection of 'jal, jungle, zameen (water, forests, land) and tribal civilisation, and to keep divisive forces away from the state," the Congress president said.
"Before pressing the button on the EVM, you have to think that we have to form a government that ensures the involvement and participation of the people, not a government that divides, misleads and polarises the people, only then will we be able to save the values of the Constitution," Kharge said.
"We welcome and congratulate our friends who are voting for the first time. Exercise your rights thoughtfully. Definitely vote and inspire others too," he said.
BJP has no solution for inflation, unemployment, says CM Hemant Soren in his appeal to voters
As voting is underway in Jharkhand, Chief Minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren urged promised that he will ensure that the state progresses if he is voted power.
“Friends, Before voting, please know about our work done and future plans. I have presented my work report to you with complete transparency. I accept that there is still a lot to be done for our elders, youth and mothers and sisters, which I will complete with full devotion, dedication and speed. Also let me assure you that –We will never do divisive politics like the BJP-NDA. It is easy to choose the path of violence, but it is a symbol of cowardice.
Today BJP-NDA only wants to divert the attention of the public by raising religious issues and disputes with neighbouring countries because they do not have any real issues.
They have no solution to serious issues like rising inflation, unemployment and infiltration across the Chinese border. They shelter Bangladeshi fugitives, and after failing to protect the border with them, they are now blaming others. Jharkhand is hundreds of KM away from the Bangladesh border – but seems to be close to the heart of the BJP.
If you like our work, please support us. I promise that I will do 10 years of work in the next 5 years so that no one can stop our pace of progress. Jai Jharkhand,” Soren wrote in a post on X.
Voting underway in three Assembly segments in Karnataka
Voting is underway for by-polls to three Assembly segments in Karnataka on Wednesday.
By-polls to Sandur, Shiggaon, and Channapatna constituencies are necessitated, as the seats fell vacant following the election of their respective representatives -- E Tukaram of Congress, former CM Basavaraj Bommai of BJP, and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy of JD(S) -- to Lok Sabha in May elections.
PM Modi tells Jharkhand voters to vote with full enthusiasm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged voters to exercise their franchise with "full enthusiasm" in the first round of voting in the Jharkhand assembly elections.
"Today is the first round of voting in the Jharkhand assembly elections. I urge all voters to vote with full enthusiasm in this festival of democracy," Modi said in a post in Hindi on X.
"On this occasion, my heartiest congratulations to all my young friends who are going to vote for the first time! Remember - 'pehle matdan, phir jalpaan'!" he added.
JDU leader Saryu Roy casts his vote
NDA candidate from Jamshedpur West Assembly seat and JDU leader Saryu Roy casts his vote at a polling booth in Jamshedpur West Congress's Banna Gupta is contesting against him.
Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar cast vote
Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar reaches polling booth set up at the Administrative Training Institute (ATI) in Ranchi to cast a vote.
Voting for 43 assembly seats in Jharkhand begins
Voting for 43 assembly seats in Jharkhand commenced on Wednesday with a total of 683 candidates trying their luck, including former CM Champai Soren and ex-MP Geeta Kora.
Polling began around 7 AM in these constituencies across 15 districts and will continue till 5 PM.
Polling begins in Kerala's Wayanad Lok Sabha seat
Voting in the bypolls for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat and the Chelakkara assembly constituency in Kerala commenced at 7am. A bypoll was necessitated in the hill constituency after Rahul Gandhi, who won the Wayanad LS seat in the general elections held earlier this year, vacated it after he also won from the Rae Bareli constituency.
There are 16 candidates in the fray for the seat with Congress-led UDF's candidate and Rahul's sister Priyanka, who is making her electoral debut, CPI(M)-led LDF's Sathyan Mokeri and BJP-led NDA's Navya Haridas being the top contenders.
Bypolls underway in West Bengal
Meanwhile, by-elections to six assembly seats in West Bengal is underway. Amid stringent security measures, the by-polls are being held in Sitai, Madarihat, Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur and Taldangra assembly constituencies in West Bengal. Notably, five of these constituencies are in the TMC strongholds of south Bengal, while Madarihat remains a BJP stronghold in the northern areas of West Bengal.
Voting begins for bypolls to seven assembly seats in Rajasthan
Voting for by-elections on seven assembly constituencies of Rajasthan began at 7 am on Wednesday morning under tight security arrangements, officials said.
"Polling began at 7 am," an official of the election department said.
The seven seats going to the polls are: Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Deoli-Uniara, Khinvsar, Chorasi, Salumber and Ramgarh. The results will be declared on November 23.
