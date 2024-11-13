PM Modi accuses Congress of 'dangerous intentions' on reservations, vows to protect 'roti, beti, maati' in Jharkhand

DEOGHAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at the Congress for what he called "dangerous intentions" regarding reservations for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) during a campaign rally in Sarath.
PM Modi accused the party of consistently opposing reservation policies and alleged that Congress has the aim to weaken the rights of these groups. His comments were part of a larger appeal to the voters in Jharkhand amid the ongoing assembly elections.
In his address, the Prime Minister said, "The prince of Congress has made it clear that he wants to end SC/ST/OBC reservation. When his father (Rajiv Gandhi) was the supreme leader of Congress, he had announced the abolition of reservation. But due to the unity of SC/ST/OBC, he lost the elections badly. Since then till today, Congress has never had an absolute majority in the Central Government. Even today, in the states where the SC/ST/OBC population is high, Congress has been wiped out."
Modi added that Congress is attempting to divide SC, ST, and OBC communities in order to weaken their collective influence. "That is why Congress has hatched a new conspiracy. Congress has played a new game to throw dust in your eyes. These people want to break the collective power of SC/ST/OBC, want to tear it into pieces," he stated.
Modi then urged voters to stay vigilant and united. "I have come to warn you, to awaken you. You have to be more careful and remember that if you are one, you are safe", he added.
Shifting his focus to regional parties, Modi alleged that Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) are only interested in the well-being of their own families. "Be it JMM, Congress, or RJD, these people are only concerned about the future of their families. They remain busy thinking about how their family will benefit. But Modi is concerned about your family; you are my family," he added.
PM Modi further accused JMM and Congress of taking resources away from the people of Jharkhand. He said, "JMM-Congress has stolen your water, stolen your forests, stolen your land, stolen your sand and gravel, and stolen your coal. They stole your children's papers, they stole your government jobs and gave them to their favourites. Whatever was stolen was rightfully yours."
"They ruined the future of your children for their own future, but Modi is busy in improving the future of your family," he said, while adding,""The stature of women and daughters is very high in our culture. But here, Congress leaders abuse our sisters, they said so many objectional words against Sita Soren. From where do they get the courage to do this? They know nothing will happen to them as they have protection from the JMM govt. This is the reason Congress leaders insult tribal daughters. When the BJP decided to make a tribal daughter the President of India, Congress tried its best to defeat her. Even today they insult President Murmu. "
During his address, PM Modi also raised concerns about the alleged infiltration of foreigners into Jharkhand, which he claimed is impacting the tribal population in regions like Santhal. "Wherever I have traveled in Jharkhand, the biggest worry has been about infiltration. Statistics show that the tribal population in Santhal has reduced to half. We have to protect our tribal families and every Jharkhandi from this," Modi said, adding that the Congress-JMM government has allegedly done little to stop this influx and even attempted to make the infiltrators permanent residents of Jharkhand.
Modi assured the crowd that the BJP would prioritize safeguarding local resources and the culture of Jharkhand. "The protection of 'Roti, Beti, and Maati' (bread, daughters, and land) is the biggest issue in this election. I assure you that the BJP-NDA government will protect them."
Highlighting the importance of preserving Jharkhand's unique identity and culture, Modi stated, "Jharkhandi pride and the identity of Jharkhand has been your strength. What will happen if this identity is lost? Your water, forests, and land will be taken over by others. We have to save my tribal families and also save Jharkhand from this situation."
With the first phase of voting underway, Modi encouraged people to support the BJP, assuring that the BJP's promises for women's empowerment and youth opportunities would shape a better future for Jharkhand. "Today the first phase of voting is taking place in Jharkhand. The resolve to save bread, daughter, and land is visible at every booth today," Modi said. He emphasized the widespread support he observed during his rallies, indicating a strong momentum toward the BJP in Jharkhand.
Extending festive greetings to the crowd, Modi said, "Best wishes to all of you on the Neman festival. Just after two days, we are going to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Dharti Aba Birsa Munda. This festival will be celebrated in every corner of India, and before that, you have also broken all the old records in this festival of democracy."
Voting for the first phase of the Jharkhand assembly elections began on Wednesday at 7 am, with voting taking place in 43 out of the state's 81 seats.Elections on the remaining 38 seats will be conducted on November 20. The counting of the votes will take place on November 23.