PM Modi accuses Congress of 'dangerous intentions' on reservations, vows to protect 'roti, beti, maati' in Jharkhand

DEOGHAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at the Congress for what he called "dangerous intentions" regarding reservations for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) during a campaign rally in Sarath.

PM Modi accused the party of consistently opposing reservation policies and alleged that Congress has the aim to weaken the rights of these groups. His comments were part of a larger appeal to the voters in Jharkhand amid the ongoing assembly elections.

In his address, the Prime Minister said, "The prince of Congress has made it clear that he wants to end SC/ST/OBC reservation. When his father (Rajiv Gandhi) was the supreme leader of Congress, he had announced the abolition of reservation. But due to the unity of SC/ST/OBC, he lost the elections badly. Since then till today, Congress has never had an absolute majority in the Central Government. Even today, in the states where the SC/ST/OBC population is high, Congress has been wiped out."