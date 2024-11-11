PM Modi accuses Congress of 'weakening SC, ST, OBC unity' to end reservations

NEW DELHI: The Congress is trying to break the collective strength of SC, ST and OBC by creating divisions among them to weaken their voice and eventually end the reservation for them, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday as he called for unity among these communities.

"That's why I keep saying 'ek rahenge, toh safe rahenge' (if you remain united, you would be safe)," he said while interacting with BJP workers in Jharkhand under the 'mera booth sabse mazboot' programme through the NaMo app.

Modi also highlighted the "failures" of the JMM-Congress-RJD combine's five-year rule and said the state has to be freed from "corruption, mafiaism and misrule" to put it on the path of progress.

The kind of blessings that the BJP is receiving at booth levels, it's clear that the "corrupt" JMM-led government is set to be ousted, Modi asserted.

"The countdown has begun," he said.

Modi said "everyone from the royal family" of the Congress -- from Jawaharlal Nehru to Rajiv Gandhi -- were "staunch opponents"of the provision of reservation and the party crushed all the voices rising in its favour till it was at the helm from panchayat to Parliament as the Dalit, OBC and Adivasi societies were scattered then.

But, gradually they started understanding what BR Ambedkar had said and came together posing a challenge to the Congress in many of the states, he said The OBC society could not come together till 1990.

But when they came together, the Congress suffered severe losses.

"Since then, the Congress has not been able to form its government with a full majority. It has its government in just three states in the country today," he added.