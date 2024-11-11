Amit Shah's promise in Jharkhand: 'Infiltrators' marrying tribals will be denied land rights

SERAIKELA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday announced that a committee would be formed if BJP forms government in Jharkhand to identify and drive out 'infiltrators' from the state besides reclaiming land grabbed by them.

Also, a legislation will be brought to prevent transfer of land to infiltrators on their marrying tribal women, Shah said, accusing the JMM-led dispensation of patronising Bangladeshi infiltrators.

"Tribal population is declining in Jharkhand. Infiltrators are grabbing land by marrying our daughters. We will bring legislation to prevent transfer of land to infiltrators if they marry tribal women. We will also form a committee to identify infiltrators to drive them out and reclaim land grabbed by them," Shah said addressing a rally at Seraikela.