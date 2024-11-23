LIVE

LIVE | Jharkhand poll results: Will JMM-led alliance retain power or is NDA set for comeback? Counting begins

Most exit polls on Wednesday predicted a win for the NDA in Jharkhand, while one forecasted a majority for the ruling JMM-led alliance. The majority mark in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly is 41.
(L-R) A collage of JMM leader and Jharkhand CM Heman Soren with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi; Union Home Minister Amit Shah with BJP Jharkhand chief Babulal Marandi.
(L-R) A collage of JMM leader and Jharkhand CM Heman Soren with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi; Union Home Minister Amit Shah with BJP Jharkhand chief Babulal Marandi.
The counting of votes for the Jharkhand Assembly elections began at 8 am today, with political parties awaiting results to determine whether the BJP-led NDA or the JMM-led INDIA bloc will form the next state government.

This year, elections were conducted in two phases, recording a voter turnout of 67.74%—the highest since Jharkhand's formation on November 15, 2000.

Separately, votes will be counted for the Maharashtra Assembly elections and bypolls in 48 seats across 14 states.

Additionally, counting will take place for bypolls to the Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra's Nanded and Kerala's Wayanad, where Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made her electoral debut.

Click the hyperlinks for updates and results on the Maharashtra assembly elections and bypolls.

Very confident; atmosphere is in favour of INDIA bloc: Ashok Gelhot

Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said that they are very confident of winning the Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections as the INDIA bloc fought the poll together, and the atmosphere is in their favour.

Speaking to ANI, Gehlot refuted exit polls that have predicted a win for the BJP-led NDA in both the poll-bound states.

"If the exit polls are speaking against us, they were in our favour in Haryana. When the results start coming, we will know the situation. We are fully confident that the people have given their blessings to the India block. INDIA Bloc fought the elections together and the atmosphere is in our favour," he said.

BJP-led NDA will win over 51 seats, says Marandi

BJP leader Babulal Marandi claimed with confidence that the BJP-led NDA would win over 51 seats and form the government in the state, citing corruption in the incumbent administration as the key reason.

Speaking before vote counting began on Saturday, Marandi said, "Look, regarding the government, we had some regrets, but after the elections, based on the feedback we received from grassroots-level workers, I can say with confidence that this time the BJP and the NDA alliance will secure 51-plus seats in Jharkhand, and the NDA will form the government here."

On discussions about the next chief minister, he said, "Wait until this evening when all the results will be out. The legislative party will meet, and the leader will be chosen. After that, we will call everyone and let you (media) know."

JMM to keep vigil on winning candidates

At the JMM camp office in Ranchi, an uneasy silence prevailed on Friday as leaders quietly discussed exit polls which gave an advantage to the BJP-led NDA. While the high voter turnout offered some confidence, concerns over potential horse trading loomed.

Leaders were instructed to monitor candidates closely, with general secretaries set to oversee the counting process.

Reputation of seven former CMs at stake

The 2024 Assembly polls are unique as the reputation of seven former chief ministers is at stake.

While incumbent CM Hemant Soren and former CMs Champai Soren and Babulal Marandi are contesting, kin of former CMs like Shibu Soren, Arjun Munda, Raghubar Das, and Madhu Koda are also in the fray.

Though JMM chief Shibu Soren is away from active politics, his son Hemant Soren (Barhet), daughter-in-law Kalpana Soren (Gandey) and younger son Basant Soren (Dumka) are in the fray.

Shibu Soren’s elder daughter-in-law Sita Soren is also contesting from Jamtara on a BJP ticket.

Jharkhand: BJP bets big on JMM bastian Santhal Pargana

In the run-up to the elections, the BJP has made a concerted effort to make inroads into the Santhal Pargana region, a stronghold of the CM Hemant Soren-led JMM, particularly focusing on the issue of Bangladeshi infiltration. The key constituencies in this region include Pakur, Rajmahal, Barhait, and Dumka.

From BJP leaders at the Centre and state level to JMM turncoats like Chamapi Soren and Sita Soren (daughter-in-law of Shibu Soren), the opposition has accused the incumbent government of altering the demographics of Santhal Pargana.

They have also pledged to introduce laws to curb infiltration.

However, the JMM has dismissed this as a mere poll plank.

Jharkhand Assembly Elections
2024 Jharkhand Elections

