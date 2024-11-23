LIVE | Jharkhand poll results: Will JMM-led alliance retain power or is NDA set for comeback? Counting begins

In the run-up to the elections, the BJP has made a concerted effort to make inroads into the Santhal Pargana region, a stronghold of the CM Hemant Soren-led JMM, particularly focusing on the issue of Bangladeshi infiltration. The key constituencies in this region include Pakur, Rajmahal, Barhait, and Dumka.
From BJP leaders at the Centre and state level to JMM turncoats like Chamapi Soren and Sita Soren (daughter-in-law of Shibu Soren), the opposition has accused the incumbent government of altering the demographics of Santhal Pargana.
They have also pledged to introduce laws to curb infiltration.
However, the JMM has dismissed this as a mere poll plank.