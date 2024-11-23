LIVE | Jharkhand poll results: Will JMM-led alliance retain power or is NDA set for comeback? Counting begins

The counting of votes for the Jharkhand Assembly elections began at 8 am today, with political parties awaiting results to determine whether the BJP-led NDA or the JMM-led INDIA bloc will form the next state government.

This year, elections were conducted in two phases, recording a voter turnout of 67.74%—the highest since Jharkhand's formation on November 15, 2000.

Most exit polls on Wednesday predicted a win for the NDA in Jharkhand, while one forecasted a majority for the ruling JMM-led alliance. The majority mark in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly is 41.

Separately, votes will be counted for the Maharashtra Assembly elections and bypolls in 48 seats across 14 states.

Additionally, counting will take place for bypolls to the Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra's Nanded and Kerala's Wayanad, where Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made her electoral debut.

