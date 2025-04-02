HIGHLIGHTS | Waqf Bill debate in LS: Claim that bill interferes in Muslim affairs is ‘fear-mongering for vote bank’ : Shah

The Centre on Wednesday introduced the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha, setting the stage for a high-stakes debate between the BJP-led NDA government and the Opposition’s INDIA bloc, which has condemned it as "unconstitutional."
Introducing the bill, which seeks to amend the Waqf Act, 1995, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government "will not interfere in any religious institution."
If passed, the bill is expected to be introduced in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.
In the Lok Sabha, the NDA, with 293 MPs, holds a clear majority above the 272 votes needed in the 542-member house.
In the Rajya Sabha, which has 245 members, the NDA has 125 MPs. With nine seats vacant, it requires 118 votes for passage— a threshold it is expected to meet.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah invoked RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's 2013 remarks on Waqf amendments while defending the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha. Shah stated, “He had called for a strong law to prevent misuse of Waqf properties. While you couldn’t fulfill his vision, Narendra Modi did.” He further emphasized that the new bill would be applied retrospectively.
Addressing concerns over the role of collectors in determining Waqf property status, Shah clarified, “This is the standard procedure for all land transactions. You must prove that the land being declared as Waqf property does not belong to the government.”
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, speaking in the Lok Sabha in support of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, accused the Opposition of spreading misinformation, "either unknowingly or for political reasons."
"Waqf means a donation for religious charities in the name of Allah—an irrevocable charitable endowment. Donations can only be made from one’s own property, not government land," Shah clarified.
He further stated, "There is no provision to appoint non-Muslim members to Waqf, nor do we intend to do so. There will be no interference in Muslim religious matters. The opposition is protesting this solely for vote bank appeasement."
The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), a BJP ally, backed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, asserting that it is about transparency and better management of properties for the welfare of Muslims, not against any religion.
LJP (Ram Vilas) MP Arun Bharti accused the opposition of focusing only on the religious aspect of Waqf while ignoring its financial, legal, and administrative dimensions. He claimed that opposition parties were misleading Muslims by alleging that the government intended to seize Waqf properties, using fear to secure their vote bank.
Bharti also highlighted inefficiencies in Waqf property management, comparing India’s Rs 163 crore revenue from Waqf assets to Singapore’s Rs 42 crore, despite its much smaller size. He pointed out that Muslim-majority nations like Turkiye, Egypt, and Tunisia had reformed their Waqf systems for better asset utilization.
BJP MP Anurag Thakur accused the Opposition of politicizing the issue and declared that India "cannot allow another partition." He alleged that the 1947 partition happened due to "one family and one party" and warned against what he called “land jihad.”
Thakur claimed that waqf properties are controlled by only 200 people, sidelining common citizens, including poor Hindus, Dalits, tribals, and backward classes. He argued that the bill is necessary to introduce government oversight and prevent land misuse.
He claimed that the people of India are supporting the bill, citing endorsements from organizations such as the Catholic Bishops Conference of India, Church of Bharat, Kerala Council of Churches, Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council, All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council, and Muslim Rashtriya Manch.
Thakur reiterated the need for an overhaul of the Waqf system to prevent misuse of power, declaring, "India must be freed from the fear of Waqf." He also criticized the previous Congress-led Waqf laws, alleging they operated on the principle of "khaata na bahi, jo Waqf kahe wahi sahi" (no records, no accounts—only Waqf's word matters).
NDA ally Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Wednesday urged the government to consider providing flexibility to the states to determine the composition of Waqf boards. TDP said it hopes Centre would consider the suggestion of giving flexibility to the state governments with regard to composition of boards in their respective states in the interest of Muslim women, youth and downtrodden. (Read more)
The DMK strongly opposed the Waqf Amendment Bill and lashed out at the BJP, stating that a party which do not have a single Muslim MP in the Lok Sabha is ironically going to protect the rights of the minorities.
Speaking during the debate in Lok Sabha, DMK MP A Raja said, "..The irony is that the rights of the minorities are going to be protected by a party which has no member of a Muslim community"
"Today, it is a remarkable day for the Indian Parliament to decide our destiny whether this secular country is going to travel in the path which was well written by the forefathers of the Constitution or a negative path decided by the communal forces in the country," he said.
Shiv Sena(UBT) MP Arvind Sawant, a member of the JPC on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, criticised the Centre over its handling of proceedings in the committee. "I, too, was a member of the JPC. Unfortunately, till the end, clause-by-clause discussions were not held in the JPC. Non-stakeholders were also called to the JPC," Sawant said during the Lok Sabha debate.
He added that the BJP is solely focused on the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, accusing it of a stark disconnect between its words and actions. "We have always felt that there is a great difference between your words and actions. You do not want to do justice to anyone with this Bill…Do not think that what you are doing is right...I think you can only see Bihar Elections now," the Sena(UBT) MP said.
#WATCH | Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant says, "I am here to present my view on #WaqfAmendmentBill...I, too, was a member of the JPC. Unfortunately, till the end, clause-by-clause discussions were not held in the JPC. Non-stakeholders were also called to the JPC…We have always… pic.twitter.com/9tz7d1ipdP— ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2025
Speaking during the debate, Union Minister and JD(U) MP Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh asserted that the bill is not anti-Muslim and accused the Opposition of attempting to create the impression that it is.
"Since the beginning of the discussion, attempts have been made to create an atmosphere as if the Bill is anti-Muslim…But the Bill is not anti-Muslim at all," Singh said.
"Waqf is a sort of Trust which is formed to work in the interest of Muslims. This is not a religious organisation...The Trust has the right to do justice to all sections of Muslims, but that is not happening...Today, a narrative is being made. PM Modi is being criticised, if you do like him then do not look at him. But appreciate his good work," he added.
#WATCH | Union Minister and JD(U) MP Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh says, "#WaqfAmendmentBill is being discussed. Since the beginning of the discussion, attempts have been made to create an atmosphere as if the Bill is anti-Muslim…But the Bill is not anti-Muslim at all...Waqf is a… pic.twitter.com/6nB7CIR43d— ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2025
Yadav alleged that the bill has been introduced to manage BJP's "diminishing" vote bank and will prove to be a "waterloo" for the BJP as some members might be claiming to support the bill but inside they are not happy about the development.
Addressing the Lok Sabha during the debate on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the government of focusing on identifying Muslim-owned land to divert attention from the issue of Hindus who died at the Maha Kumbh.
"Whenever BJP brings up a new Bill, it hides its failure. BJP is talking about identifying the land of Muslim brothers so that the issue of identifying the Hindus who have died or lost in Maha Kumbh can be covered up...Not only about the lives lost, but this government should tell where is the list of about 1,000 Hindus who have been lost and not been found yet," the Kannauj MP remarked.
"Union Minister (Kiren Rijiju) should tell about the land on which China has settled its villages, but so that no one creates a ruckus about the huge danger, this bill is being brought," he added.
#WATCH | In the Lok Sabha, Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav says "Whenever BJP brings up a new Bill, it hides its failure. BJP is talking about identifying the land of Muslim brothers so that the issue of identifying the Hindus who have died or lost in Maha Kumbh can be covered… pic.twitter.com/05k3JV5zYH— ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2025
Political parties in Kashmir on Wednesday opposed the amendments made to the Waqf Act saying it was an interference in religious matters and an attempt to disempower Muslims.
The Bill seeks to improve the functioning of Waqf properties, address complexities, ensure transparency and introduce technology-driven management Opposition parties have slammed it as "unconstitutional" and against the interest of the Muslim community.
"This bill is designed to disempower Muslims. I don't have any hope with BJP as we have been seeing for the past 10-11 years how Muslims are lynched and mosques demolished... but the Hindu brethren should step forward because this is the nation of Gandhi, it should run as per the constitution," PDP president Mehbooba Mufti told reporters here.
She said the secular forces should intervene to prevent the country becoming another Myanmar. The BJP is breaking the country, she added.
People's Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone also opposed the Waqf Bill amendments. Waqf by definition is the custodian of properties which are collectively owned by Muslims, he said.
"The proposed amendment by Parliament is a blatant interference in our faith aimed at divesting rightfully custodians of their authority. Yet another right wing trespass," Lone said in a post on X.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said his party would not support the amendments as "only one religion is being targeted."
"I have also said that every religion has its institutions and every religion has a charitable wing, and for us it is the Waqf," he said.
Abdullah, the National Conference vice-president, added, "Targeting Waqf like this is very unfortunate...Now, it is up to Parliament. We cannot support this Bill. Our MPs will strongly oppose it."
Amid the ongoing debate in the Parliament, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking withdrawal of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024.
Stalin said the Constitution grants every citizen the right to follow their respective religion and it is the duty of the elected governments to uphold and protect this right.
However, the proposed amendments to the Waqf Act, 1995 have not taken into consideration the constitutional protection given to minorities and are "bound to severely harm the interest of Muslim community."
The chief minister sought the prime minister's personal intervention on this issue and underlined that the Tamil Nadu Assembly days ago passed a resolution to urge the Centre to withdraw the Bill.
The provisions in the existing Waqf Act are time tested and they provide protection to the properties of the Waqf. The amendments proposed to the Waqf Act will weaken the powers and responsibilities of Waqf Boards in the management and protection of waqf properties, he wrote.
The large-scale modifications proposed across wide range of sections in the existing Act will dilute the very spirit of the Act itself, he argued.
Since the existing Waqf Act, 1995 is adequate and has clear-cut provisions to safeguard the interest and properties of Waqfs, it is our view that there is no need for such far reaching amendments to the existing Waqf Act, 1995.
Considering all such aspects, the Tamil Nadu Assembly on March 27, 2025 passed an unanimous resolution to urge the union government to completely withdraw the proposed Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024.
Amid the intneste debate over the Waqf bill in the Lok Sabha, Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav took aim at the BJP over its delay in electing a party president, prompting a sharp report from Amit Shah.
"BJP claims that it is the biggest party in the world but they have not been able to elect their president till now," Yadav said, drawing laughter from opposition benches.
Shah, then, rose to say "Akhilesh said it jokingly, so I will reply in the same manner. All the parties in opposition elect their party president among five members of the family. In BJP, 12-13 crore workers elect president through a process so it takes time. Akhilesh can be his party president for next 25 years and it won't be a problem."
VIDEO | As an intense debate was underway on the Waqf bill in Lok Sabha, Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) and Union Home Minister Amit Shah (@AmitShah) lightened the proceedings with some good-humoured exchange of words.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 2, 2025
"BJP claims that it is the biggest party… pic.twitter.com/VwnoHx4kdt
The BJP MP also criticized the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), referring to its stance during the triple talaq case. “When the Supreme Court was hearing the triple talaq case, the board told the court, ‘Do not pass a verdict; we will create a nikahnama and circulate it across the country, stating that while conducting nikah, a condition will be included prohibiting triple talaq.’ Yet, when the law was passed, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board incited a massive movement against it,” he said.
BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday strongly defended the proposed amendments to the Waqf Act in the Lok Sabha, arguing that they align with constitutional provisions and are aimed at ensuring better management of Waqf properties. He also took sharp jabs at the opposition, particularly the Congress, for what he termed "vote-bank politics" and past decisions such as the Shah Bano case.
Prasad asserted that the amendments are in line with Article 15 of the Constitution, which prohibits discrimination against women and allows the government to enact laws for their welfare. “If this Waqf Bill is being introduced to ensure the advancement of women and their role in Waqf management, how does it become unconstitutional?” he questioned.
Referring to the 1985 Shah Bano case, Prasad accused the Congress of bowing to political pressure despite having a massive mandate. “Rajiv Gandhi won 400 seats, yet he surrendered in the Shah Bano case. Since then, Congress has never secured a full majority,” he said. He further claimed that the BJP, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has gained the people's trust by standing firm on constitutional principles and reforms.
Addressing concerns raised by the opposition, Prasad stated that Waqf is not a religious body but a statutory one, making it subject to regulation under Article 25 of the Constitution. “If Waqf land is being misused, looted, or illegally occupied, Article 25 gives the state the authority to make laws to regulate it. If one chooses to quote the Constitution, then it should be quoted in its entirety,” he said.
He also raised questions about the utilization of Waqf properties, asking, “How many schools, hospitals, skill centres, and orphanages have been built on Waqf land? How many widows and daughters have benefited from it?” Prasad argued that proper regulation would lead to better funding and greater benefits for the community.
Taking a dig at the opposition, he compared the current debate to past controversies over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the triple talaq law, accusing rival parties of misleading the public for political gains. “They misled and deceived people by manipulating the Constitution, but when the public understood the truth, they made us win in Haryana, Delhi, and soon, Bihar will follow—mark my words,” he added.
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday accused the BJP-led government of using the Waqf (Amendment) Bill to marginalize minority communities, alleging that its aim was to “dilute, defame, divide, and disenfranchise” them.
Opening the argument for Congress in the Lok Sabha debate, Gogoi warned that the government’s actions could extend beyond one community, stating, "Today, they are targeting the land of one community, tomorrow, they will target another."
Gogoi further alleged that the bill undermines constitutional principles and accused the Centre of misleading the House.
He challenged Union Minister Kiren Rijiju’s remarks on the 2013 amendments made under the UPA, calling them "completely misleading."
Gogoi also warned that the proposed changes would lead to increased litigation rather than resolving disputes, arguing that amendments should strengthen the law instead of creating new conflicts.
#WATCH | Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, speaks on the Waqf Amendment Bill— ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2025
He says, "Today they ( the government) have their eyes on the land of a particular community. Tomorrow, their eyes will be on the land of other minorities of the society."
He… pic.twitter.com/orQDUx3uYD
With the Parliament holding a debate on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, Odisha's opposition party Biju Janata Dal on Wednesday said it will oppose the contentious legislation.
The party said it had made some suggestions to be incorporated into the Bill which were rejected.
The BJD, which has seven members in the Rajya Sabha, will oppose the Bill, BJD's Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson Sasmit Patra told PTI.
The regional party headed by former chief minister Naveen Patnaik, however, has no member in the Lok Sabha.
Stating that BJD Rajya Sabha member Muzibulla Khan will speak on behalf of the party in Parliament during the debate on the matter, Patra said the party is not satisfied with the Bill.
"The government will not interfere in any religious institution," Rijiju said in the Lok Sabha amid noisy Opposition protests.
"Waqf property is private in nature; it is unfair to compare it with land banks of Railways or the armed forces," he added.
"Waqf property must be used for the benefit of poor Muslims, and the Waqf Bill is necessary to achieve this," he said.
"The country will remember for ages who is supporting and opposing the Waqf Bill," Rijiju told the Opposition.
"Muslims were misled for vote bank politics for 70 years. How long do you want to keep misleading them?" he asked the Opposition.
Waqf Bill to be renamed as Unified Waqf Management Empowerment, Efficiency and Development (UMEED) Bill, Rijiju said.
The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Wednesday said it will challenge the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in court, calling it a "black law" that threatens the rights of the community.
Criticising the bill at a press conference, AIMPLB member Md Adeeb claimed it is an attempt to seize the properties of the Muslim community. "They have started this spectacle thinking they can take away our property. Can this be accepted? Do not think that we are defeated," Adeeb said, emphasising that the fight against the bill is just a beginning.
Stating that the bill was opposed during deliberations in the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) set up to review it, Adeeb said, "It should not be assumed that we have lost the battle. We have just begun. This is a fight to save the country because the proposed law endangers the very fabric of India."
"We will go to court. We will not rest until this law is withdrawn," he said.
All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has expressed strong opposition to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, stating that it would be detrimental rather than beneficial for Muslims.
"The AIMPLB and other Muslim organisations have conveyed their concerns over the Bill to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), but they were not considered. Following this, protests were held in cities, including Delhi and Patna, where demonstrators symbolically wore black bands to emphasise their dissent," senior executive member AIMPLB Maulana Khalid Rashi Farangi Mahali told PTI on Wednesday.
It would be detrimental rather than beneficial for Muslims, he said.
Muslim leaders have asserted that Waqf properties hold religious significance comparable to fundamental Islamic practices such as prayer, fasting and pilgrimage, he said.
"We have urged all Members of Parliament to consider the sentiments of the Muslim community and reject the proposed amendments," he said.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday introduced the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024, which the government claims will streamline the Waqf Board's functioning and improve the management of Waqf properties.
Introducing the bill, Rijiju said the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) had received multiple memoranda and suggestions from stakeholders and experts on the Waqf Bill.
Rijiju said the consultation process of the JPC was the largest ever exercise carried out by a parliamentary panel in India's democratic history. He said over 97.27 lakh petitions, memorandums were received by the JPC through physical and online formats and the JPC had gone through each of them before finalising its report.
The minister said as many as 284 delegations submitted their views on the bill besides the Waqf boards of 25 states and Union Territories. Legal luminaries, charitable organisations, academicians and religious leaders, among others, have also submitted their opinions, he said.
"The government is not going to interfere in any religious institution. The changes made in the Waqf law by the UPA government gave it overriding effect over other statutes, hence the new amendments were required," Rijiju said amid noisy opposition protest.
"You tried to mislead the people on issues which are not part of the Waqf Bill," Rijiju told the opposition. This bill has nothing to do with religion, but deals only with properties, he added.
#WATCH | Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju introduces Waqf Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha. pic.twitter.com/BukG8RSqBT— ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2025
Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav voiced strong opposition to the bill, questioning its fairness and accusing the BJP of attempting to privatise Waqf land. "Our party will oppose it...What could be a bigger injustice than not giving importance to the words of the people for whom this bill is being brought?" Yadav remarked.
He accused the BJP of using the bill as part of a larger political strategy and further claimed that it would lead to the sale of Waqf land.
"BJP is a party which loves land a lot...They sold railway land and defence land, and now Waqf land will be sold...This is all a plan to hide their failures," Yadav continued, pointing to the government's track record on land management.
He also made a pointed critique of the BJP's leadership, saying, "Our Chief Minister says that politics is his part-time job, so why don't the people of Delhi remove such part-time job holders?"
#WATCH | Delhi: On the introduction of the Waqf Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha today, Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav says, "Our party will oppose it... What could be a bigger injustice than not giving importance to the words of the people for whom this bill is being brought?... "… pic.twitter.com/xUqJ1NTYTL— ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2025
YSRCP MP M Gurumurthy on Wednesday said the party will oppose the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha. "We will oppose the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament," Gurumurthy told PTI.
The YSRCP, which has four MPs in the Lok Sabha, will voice its opposition as the bill comes up for discussion and subsequent passage on Wednesday.
DMK Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi on Wednesday said the party will oppose the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, set to be tabled in the Lower House today.
"The DMK is opposing it. Our CM MK Stalin has passed a resolution in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. We will not give up on the minorities of this country. The INDIA alliance stands together to oppose this Bill," she told ANI.
Earlier, in a post on X, the DMK MP referenced Martin Niemöller’s poem 'First They Came', which highlights societal complicity in Nazi Germany, while criticizing the Bill.
Today, The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, as Reported by Joint Committee and The Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024 will be brought for consideration and passing - For those who think it won’t affect them.— Kanimozhi (கனிமொழி) (@KanimozhiDMK) April 2, 2025
First They Came by Martin Niemöller
First they came for the Communists,…
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday stated that the Waqf Amendment Bill which is to be introduced in the Lok Sabha today, is in the interest of the country. He further stated that the bill was being opposed for political reasons, and if it was opposed on the basis of logic, there were answers for the same.
"...Today the Waqf Amendment Bill will be introduced in the Lok Sabha and this bill is being introduced in the interest of the country. Not only crores of Muslims but the whole country will support it. Those who are opposing it are doing so for political reasons," Rijiju, who will move the bill in the Lok Sabha, told the media.
"I will present the facts in the House. And I also want that if someone opposes, they should oppose on the basis of logic and we will also answer them," the parliamentary affairs minister added.
VIDEO | Waqf (Amendment) Bill: Here’s what Union Minister for Minority Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) said:— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 2, 2025
“Today is a historic day as the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 will be presented in the Lok Sabha. I want to say clearly that this bill is not… pic.twitter.com/PL4QKsViOh
Criticising the Waqf (Amendment) Bill set to be tabled in the Lok Sabha, RJD leader and Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha compared its passage to the now-repealed farm laws and accused the government of acting in haste.
"The hurry of the government is to defy constitutional values, we will expose it in discussion in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha as well tomorrow. During the farmers movement, we had requested with a folded hand, they had to withdraw. Nothing is in control of Nitish Kumar, 'vinash kale viprit buddhi'," Jha told PTI.
VIDEO | As Waqf Bill is to be tabled in Lok Sabha today, RJD leader Manoj Jha (@manojkjhadu) says, "The hurry of the government is to defy constitutional values, we will expose it in discussion in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha as well tomorrow. During the farmers movement, we had… pic.twitter.com/AKphydkENa— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 2, 2025
The CPI(M) on Wednesday announced its opposition to the Waqf Amendment Bill, proposed by the NDA government at the Centre and said the party MPs will vote against it in Parliament. This stance comes amid protests from the Catholic Church, criticising MPs from Kerala for their position on the bill.
CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan indicated the party's stand while speaking to media. He also brushed aside the stand taken by the Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council (KCBC) on the issue, saying it will not affect the party's view on the matter.
"Let there be no doubt, we will take a stand against the Waqf Bill. We have already made our stand clear. We do not keep changing our stand based on what others are saying. We have a clear stand," he said.
The Church-run daily Deepika, in its editorial a day ago, had described the Waqf amendment bill as a crucial test of secularism in Parliament and cautioned MPs from the state that failing to support it would mark them in history as endorsing religious fundamentalism. The paper has added that it will also put an end to the injustices faced by thousands of Hindu, Christian, and Muslim citizens who have suffered due to the Waqf law.
Andhra Pradesh Congress Chief YS Sharmila Reddy on Wednesday condemned the Waqf Amendment Bill as an "attempt to undermine" the religious freedom granted to Muslims under the Constitution.
She called the bill a "plot" to suppress minorities and a violation of constitutional values.
The APCC president claimed that the bill was part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's agenda to allegedly hurt Muslim sentiments, terming it a "black day" for India and a means to incite religious hatred.
Sharmila also condemned TDP and Jana Sena's support for the bill, calling it "shameful." She further criticised Chandrababu Naidu's "hypocrisy" and highlighted his contradictory stance on Waqf assets.
ముస్లింలకు రాజ్యాంగం ఇచ్చిన మత స్వేచ్ఛను హరించడానికే వక్ఫ్ సవరణ బిల్లు. ఇది మైనారిటీలను అణిచివేసే కుట్ర. రాజ్యాంగ వ్యతిరేక బిల్లు. దేశ వ్యాప్తంగా ముస్లింల మనోభావాలు దెబ్బతీయడమే నియంత @narendramodi మోడీ అజెండా. పార్లమెంట్ ముందుకు సవరణ బిల్లు రావడం అంటే ఈ దేశానికి ఇవ్వాళ బ్లాక్ డే.…— YS Sharmila (@realyssharmila) April 2, 2025
The BRS on Wednesday said it will oppose the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in its current form in the Parliament.
BRS Working President KT Rama Rama Rao said his party will offer its argument on the floor of the House when it comes to Rajya Sabha on Thursday.
"It will come to Rajya Sabha tomorrow. We don't have members in Lok Sabha. We have taken a decision to oppose the Bill in the current form. And we want arguments to be heard, because there are four or five sections within the Bill which we have objections to," Rama Rao told PTI.
BRS has no representation in Lok Sabha, but has four members in the Upper House.
Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor said the government can never make the bill a law if leaders like Nitish Kumar do not support it. The Nitish-led JD(U), a key NDA ally, has expressed support for the bill.
"The government doesn't have a majority in Lok Sabha. They are able to bring this law because people like Nitish Kumar are supporting the Government; if leaders like Nitish Kumar do not vote in support of this Bill in Lok Sabha, then the Government can never make this a law. BJP doesn't consider Muslims their vote bank," Kishor told ANI.
Cautioning the Bihar CM, Kishor said that he would be blamed for this law when the history of this era is written.
"People like Nitish who tell Muslims every day that they are the well-wishers of the community should definitely think that aren't they showing their hypocrisy by voting in support of this Bill even when they speak of Gandhi, Lohia and JP? When this era is written in history, the blame for this law will be more on leaders like Nitish Kumar than the BJP," Kishor said.
#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: On Waqf Amendment Bill, Jan Suraaj party Founder Prashant Kishor says, "It is unfortunate. I don't see this as against Muslims or against Hindus...If you deviate from the commitments and assurances that our founding fathers gave to different sections of… pic.twitter.com/tOrPJU84hd— ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2025
Ahead of the tabling of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha, Opposition has warned BJP allies, especially Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) and Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desham Paty for supporting the bill, saying that the 'blame' will be laid on them.
JD(U) and TDP, on whose NDA government majority largely depends, have expressed their support for the bill.
Samajwadi Party MP Zia ur Rehman Barq said that the allies will face the consequences for supporting the bill. "The government may have majority figures, but its allies know that if they support this bill, they will have to face a lot of consequences in the coming times," he said.
Congress leader and Lok Sabha Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi arrived at the Parliament Annexe on Wednesday for a meeting with the party's Lok Sabha MPs ahead of the tabling of the Waqf Amendment Bill, which seeks to amend the Waqf Act, 1995.
Earlier, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge said that the entire opposition was aligned in their stance against the bill, calling it "divisive" and unconstitutional.
Congress MP K Suresh said that the INDIA bloc is against the Waqf Amendment Bill and will oppose it in the parliament.
"The entire opposition is against this bill. Our members in the Joint Parliamentary Committee have also decided to oppose this bill. Yesterday, the INDIA bloc leaders unanimously decided to oppose this Waqf amendment bill," K Suresh said.
आज नेता विपक्ष श्री @RahulGandhi की मौजूदगी में कांग्रेस संसदीय दल के लोक सभा सांसदों की महत्वपूर्ण बैठक हुई।— Congress (@INCIndia) April 2, 2025
📍 पार्लियामेंट हाउस, नई दिल्ली pic.twitter.com/8Uq5F99Rsk
BJP MP Jagdambika Pal who was the Chairman of the JPC on the Waqf Ammendment bill on Wednesday claimed that the Bill would benefit poor and Pasmanda (backward) Muslims.
"Today, with the passing of this bill, the poor and Pasmanda Muslims are going to benefit...We have conducted the JPC meetings in the last six months. We have heard them (opposition) 8 hours every day," Pal told ANI.
Speaking on the opposition to the bill, Pal accused the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) of "politicising" the issue.
"Whether it is our opposition or the All India Muslim Personal Law Board appealing to wear black bands in Mosques during the prayer on Ramzan, they are politicising the issue," he said.
#WATCH | Waqf Amendment Bill to be introduced in Lok Sabha today.— ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2025
Waqf Amendment Bill JPC chairman and BJP MP Jagdambika Pal says, "Our hard work has paid off...The government is coming with the bill in an amended form today. This is definitely a historic day. Today, with the… pic.twitter.com/zfowglQpb1
Religious and legal experts told TNIE that the bill targets Muslims and fuels Islamophobia. They said amendments, including the removal of the 'Waqf by user' provision, undermine the essence of Waqf.
"For the first time, the government is making serious amendments to an important law concerning the faith of Muslims with zero consultations with the community leaders or stakeholders," said SQR Ilyas, spokesperson for the AIMPLB.
"The attempt to target Waqf property is a violation of minority rights. It is a part of the overall strategy to weaken the Muslim community and enhance Islamophobia,” said Prof. G Mohan Gopal, former director of the National Judicial Academy of the Supreme Court of India.
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said that the entire opposition was aligned in their stance against the bill, calling it "divisive" and unconstitutional.
"All the Opposition parties are united and will work together on the floor of Parliament to defeat the Modi government's unconstitutional and divisive agenda regarding the Waqf Amendment Bill," Kharge tweeted following a strategy meeting with leaders from Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and CPI (M).
All the Opposition parties are united and shall work together on the floor of the Parliament, to defeat the Unconstitutional and divisive agenda of the Modi Govt on the Waqf Amendment Bill. pic.twitter.com/VgqhCim1Cs— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) April 1, 2025
After the meeting, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said that the INDIA bloc would oppose the bill in the Parliament.
"In the introduction stage itself, the INDIA alliance and all like-minded parties had a clear-cut stand on it. This bill is a targeted legislation and is fundamentally against the Constitutional provisions," he told ANI.
"We are going to oppose this bill.This is what has been decided unanimously by the INDIA alliance parties. We request other like-minded parties also to vote against this bill."
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi stated that while the Opposition will participate in the debate, they will vote against the bill.
Similarly, CPI (M) leader John Brittas emphasised that the Opposition would "oppose the bill tooth and nail" during the debate.
Ahead of the bill’s introduction, both the ruling BJP and the Congress party issued whips to ensure their MPs' presence during the crucial debate and vote in the Lok Sabha.
The Congress issued a three-line whip for its members, urging them to remain present in the House for the discussions scheduled on April 2, 3, and 4, 2025, from 11 am until adjournment.
"Very important issues will be taken up for discussion in the Lok Sabha on these dates, and all Congress MPs are expected to support the party's stand," read the whip issued by Congress chief whip K. Suresh.
Meanwhile, the BJP issued a similar whip to all its MPs in the Lok Sabha for April 2 and to its Rajya Sabha members for April 3, ensuring full participation in the proceedings, according to ANI reports.
One of the most debated provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill is the proposal to allow a non-Muslim to become the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of a Waqf board.
This provision has raised alarms among Muslim leaders, who argue that it could interfere with the religious and cultural integrity of Waqf management.
Additionally, the Bill mandates that at least two non-Muslim members be appointed to each state’s Waqf board by the respective state governments.
Another contentious aspect is the power granted to the District Collector to determine whether a disputed property is Waqf or belongs to the government. Opposition and Muslim organisation say this provision could lead to arbitrary decisions and result in the misappropriation of Waqf properties.
The Bill also seeks to abolish the concept of “Waqf by user,” which allows properties used as Waqf to retain their status even if they are not formally registered. This change has drawn opposition from those who argue that it could render many Waqf properties vulnerable to legal challenges.
Perhaps the most significant and contentious measure is the requirement that all Waqf properties be registered in a central database within six months of the law’s commencement.
The government argues that the Bill is designed to address the inefficiencies of the existing Waqf Act, with a focus on improving the functioning of Waqf boards through administrative reforms and the introduction of technology.
A statement issued by the government in September 2024 said that the Bill seeks to enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards by making several key changes, such as updating the definition of Waqf, improving the property registration process, and increasing the role of technology in managing Waqf records.
These reforms, the government asserts, will modernise the Waqf system and ensure better governance and transparency.
However, since its introduction, the Bill has sparked widespread criticism, particularly from Muslim organizations.
The contentious Bill was introduced in Parliament last year amid uproar by the Opposition and was subsequently sent to a Joint Committee of Parliament headed by BJP MP Jagadambika Pal for scrutiny.
On February 13, the House panel submitted its report, which was approved by the Union Cabinet on February 19. However, Opposition MPs in the panel raised concerns over their proposed amendments being rejected and claimed their dissent notes had been redacted from the report without their knowledge.
The panel accepted 14 changes suggested by NDA MPs and is learnt to have rejected all 44 changes proposed by the Opposition members.
The Centre is set to introduce the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in Parliament today, setting stage for a high-stakes showdown between the Modi-led government and the Opposition’s INDIA bloc.
While the government is determined to push the bill through, the Opposition condemned it and called it “unconstitutional”. The government requires a simple majority of 272 votes, which should be smooth for the NDA with 293 MPs.
On Tuesday, Minorities and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said Speaker Om Birla agreed on an eight-hour debate, extendable based on the House’s consensus. However, the Opposition had demanded 12 hours.
Ahead of the bill’s introduction, both the ruling BJP and the Congress party issued whips to ensure their MPs' presence during the crucial debate and vote in the Lok Sabha.