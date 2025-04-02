HIGHLIGHTS | Waqf Bill debate in LS: Claim that bill interferes in Muslim affairs is ‘fear-mongering for vote bank’ : Shah

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday strongly defended the proposed amendments to the Waqf Act in the Lok Sabha, arguing that they align with constitutional provisions and are aimed at ensuring better management of Waqf properties. He also took sharp jabs at the opposition, particularly the Congress, for what he termed "vote-bank politics" and past decisions such as the Shah Bano case.

Prasad asserted that the amendments are in line with Article 15 of the Constitution, which prohibits discrimination against women and allows the government to enact laws for their welfare. “If this Waqf Bill is being introduced to ensure the advancement of women and their role in Waqf management, how does it become unconstitutional?” he questioned.

Referring to the 1985 Shah Bano case, Prasad accused the Congress of bowing to political pressure despite having a massive mandate. “Rajiv Gandhi won 400 seats, yet he surrendered in the Shah Bano case. Since then, Congress has never secured a full majority,” he said. He further claimed that the BJP, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has gained the people's trust by standing firm on constitutional principles and reforms.

Addressing concerns raised by the opposition, Prasad stated that Waqf is not a religious body but a statutory one, making it subject to regulation under Article 25 of the Constitution. “If Waqf land is being misused, looted, or illegally occupied, Article 25 gives the state the authority to make laws to regulate it. If one chooses to quote the Constitution, then it should be quoted in its entirety,” he said.

He also raised questions about the utilization of Waqf properties, asking, “How many schools, hospitals, skill centres, and orphanages have been built on Waqf land? How many widows and daughters have benefited from it?” Prasad argued that proper regulation would lead to better funding and greater benefits for the community.

Taking a dig at the opposition, he compared the current debate to past controversies over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the triple talaq law, accusing rival parties of misleading the public for political gains. “They misled and deceived people by manipulating the Constitution, but when the public understood the truth, they made us win in Haryana, Delhi, and soon, Bihar will follow—mark my words,” he added.