LIVE | Winter Session Day 12: Lok Sabha debates Repealing and Amending Bill, 2025

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor took a sharp dig at the BJP-led Centre on Tuesday while opposing the VB-G RAM G Bill in the Lok Sabha, recalling the 1971 hit Bollywood number -- "Dekho o deewano (tum) ye kaam na karo, Ram ka naam badnaam na karo".

The MP from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram asserted that the bill is not merely an administrative tweak but an "assault on the very spirit and philosophical foundation of this crucial programme".

“The Bill's name is not right because 2 languages have been used while one language should be used according to the constitution. Removing Mahatma Gandhi's name is not good in itself, but they used multiple languages to include 'RAM' in it,” Tharoor said, according to ANI.

"This is not a serious matter. Mahatma Gandhi used to speak about Ram Rajya and the vision of Ram Rajya and Gram Swaraj was one for him. Ram Rajya will prevail in our country when Gram Swaraj is there. We can use the name of Lord Ram in various other contexts, but removing the name of Mahatma Gandhi? This is why I said don't insult the name of Lord Ram, but they did the same."

He further said the state governments won't be able to pay the wages and that the government did not think well about the new bill.

"Many states don't have the money to pay 40% of the wages, as per new mandates. In Kerala, the government is already broke, which means unemployment will increase if there is no money. This means the government did not think well about this and there should be a good discussion about it in the Parliament," he added.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra also criticised the removal of Mahatma Gandhi's name.

"How low will this government stoop. They are insulting our Father of the Nation. He wanted Ram Rajya, but not the kind of G-Ram-G that this government thinks of. They have tarnished the name of Lord Ram," she said.