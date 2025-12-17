LIVE | Winter Session Day 13: Lok Sabha to debate VB-G Ram G, SHANTI Bills today

On Tuesday, the Lok Sabha passed the Insurance Amendment Bill, formally titled the Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha (Amendment of Insurance Laws) Bill. The Rajya Sabha approved and returned the Appropriation (No. 4) Bill, 2025.
The Lower House also cleared the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2025, which seeks to scrap 71 outdated laws.
The second day of the final week saw intense debate over the VB-G RAM G Bill, which aims to replace the MGNREGA. The proposed law has emerged as a fresh flashpoint, with the Opposition accusing the BJP-led NDA government of "insulting" Mahatma Gandhi.
Ahead of proceedings resuming on Wednesday, floor leaders of the INDIA bloc are set to meet at the office of Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge to coordinate a united strategy.
The controversial SHANTI Bill, which seeks to open the nuclear sector to private players, and the VB-G RAM G Bill to replace the rural employment guarantee law are both listed for passage in the Lok Sabha’s List of Business on Wednesday.
Congress MPs protested in the Parliament House complex against the Centre over its alleged misuse of the Enforcement Directorate, in the wake of court relief to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.
The party MP asserted that truth prevailed when a Delhi court refused to take cognisance of the probe agency's money laundering charge against the two party leaders in the case.
Lifting a banner that read 'Satyamev Jayate, Truth Prevails', the MPs lined up in front of the Makar Dwar steps and raised slogans against the government and demanded an apology from the Narendra Modi government.
Congress general secretary in-charge organisation K C Venugopal, AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik, MPs Shashi Tharoor, Tariq Anwar, Kumari Selja, K Suresh, Manickam Tagore, among others, participated in the protest.
The Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, 2025 and the Sustainable Harnessing of Atomic Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill are next on the cards for discussion.
Congress MP K.C Venugopal said that the Opposition has requested the two bills be sent to a standing committee or a joint parliamentary committee.
"There should be an adequate number of hours dedicated to the discussion of the Bill," Venugopal added.
Meanwhile, Speaker Om Birla said the House would hold detailed discussions on the bills and was prepared to sit late into the night if necessary.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government was ready to allot time both for the bills and for the special discussion sought by the Opposition.
Speaker Om Birla said several adjournment notices seeking to suspend House business for discussions had been received, but none were admitted.
The Lok Sabha then moved ahead with routine business, with papers, statements and reports laid on the table of the House.
In reply to a question by DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran on why Starlink is so expensive, Union Minister Scindia said that the pricing is not dictated by the government, but by the firms.
"India has given an example to the world on how high volumes and low pricing can lead to not only great penetration but also great amount of revenue for firms. That has been shown in both the mobile and broadband space," he said.
He added that in the telecom sector, India has the highest number of subscribers at the lowest rate possible.
Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said it is a "complex task" to carry out station redevelopment without stopping rail traffic.
Responding to a supplementary question during Question Hour, the minister said that in several countries, rail traffic is halted for three to four years while station redevelopment work takes place.
"But in India, where 7.5 crore people travel by trains, it is not possible to stop rail traffic."
MP Chandrashekhar Azad protests inside Parliament premises over Delhi pollution. He held a banner reading, "Zehrili hawa hai, sarkar lapata hai."
VIDEO | Parliament winter session: MP Chandrashekhar Azad protests inside Parliament premises over Delhi pollution, holding a banner reading, "Zehrili hawa hai, sarkar lapata hai."

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia told the House that telecom schemes in Bihar aim to provide network coverage to 500 villages, adding that 398 villages have already been covered.
Scindia was speaking during discussions on Bharat Telecom 2025 and BSNL’s local network.
Scindia explained that Bharat Telecom is designed to support small and medium enterprises, while the Indian Mobile Congress is aimed at larger industry players.
The minister also said India’s telecom exports have grown 72 per cent over the last five years.
National Conference MPs in Rajya Sabha have submitted a memorandum to Union home minister Amit Shah seeking the transfer of J&K prisoners currently lodged in other states to prisons within the Union Territory, and the release of those against whom charges have not been proven.
Under legislative business, Dr Jitendra Singh will move the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India Bill, 2025.
The Bill seeks to promote the use of nuclear energy and ionising radiation for power generation and applications in sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, industry, research and environmental protection, while ensuring a strong regulatory framework for their safe and secure utilisation.
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will introduce the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday during the ongoing winter session of Parliament.
The minister will also move that the bill be passed.
The Opposition INDIA bloc has mounted a strong pushback as the government moves to push through the two controversial Bills.