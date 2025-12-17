LIVE | Winter Session Day 13: Lok Sabha to debate VB-G Ram G, SHANTI Bills today

On Tuesday, the Lok Sabha passed the Insurance Amendment Bill, formally titled the Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha (Amendment of Insurance Laws) Bill. The Rajya Sabha approved and returned the Appropriation (No. 4) Bill, 2025.

The Lower House also cleared the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2025, which seeks to scrap 71 outdated laws.

The second day of the final week saw intense debate over the VB-G RAM G Bill, which aims to replace the MGNREGA. The proposed law has emerged as a fresh flashpoint, with the Opposition accusing the BJP-led NDA government of "insulting" Mahatma Gandhi.

Ahead of proceedings resuming on Wednesday, floor leaders of the INDIA bloc are set to meet at the office of Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge to coordinate a united strategy.

The controversial SHANTI Bill, which seeks to open the nuclear sector to private players, and the VB-G RAM G Bill to replace the rural employment guarantee law are both listed for passage in the Lok Sabha’s List of Business on Wednesday.