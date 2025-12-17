Modi, Shah must resign: Kharge on court refusal to take cognisance of ED complaint in National Herald case

The Congress on Tuesday welcomed a trial court’s refusal to take cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) complaint in the National Herald case, describing the development as a vindication of its long-held stand that the case was driven by political vendetta.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the objective of the case had been to “harass the Gandhi family” and target the Opposition.

“We welcome the judgment. Truth always triumphs,” Kharge said, adding that the case had been pursued with a “vindictive mindset”.

"I want to say that after this judgement Modi and Shah should resign because it is like a slap on their face. They should give resignation as they should not harass people like this," Kharge said at the press conference, which he addressed with party leaders K C Venugopal, Abhishek Singhvi, Jairam Ramesh, and Pawan Khera "They should know that if they do such things people will not tolerate it," he said. He alleged misuse of central investigative agencies for political ends.

Congress general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal echoed the charge of vendetta politics and said the party cadre across the country was agitated over what it viewed as sustained targeting of Opposition leaders.

“We will expose vendetta politics. The entire Congress cadre is agitated and will demonstrate its strength across India,” he said.

A Delhi court on Tuesday declined to take cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) money laundering charges against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, along with five others, in the National Herald case.

The Court said the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing has already lodged an FIR in the case, and hence it will be premature to adjudicate on ED's arguments in the case based on merits.

The ED has accused Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, as well as late party leaders Motilal Vora and Oscar Fernandes, along with Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda, and a private company, Young Indian, of conspiracy and money laundering.

It has been alleged that they acquired properties worth approximately Rs 2,000 crore belonging to Associated Journals Limited (AJL), which publishes the National Herald newspaper.

The investigation agency further alleged that the Gandhis held the majority 76 per cent shares in Young Indian, which "fraudulently" usurped the assets of AJL in exchange for a Rs 90 crore loan.