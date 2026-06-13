HIGHLIGHTS | FIFA World Cup 2026, Day 3: Irankunda, Metcalfe give Australia a winning start

Day 3 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup saw Qatar put the disappointment of their home World Cup four years ago behind them with a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser to secure a surprise 1-1 draw against Group B favourites Switzerland.

Qatar celebrated a landmark moment as they picked up the first World Cup point in their history

In another key clash, Vinicius Junior's brilliant strike rescued Brazil in a 1-1 draw with Morocco, as the five-time champions endured a shaky start to their campaign.

In the third game of the day, Scotland marked their return to the World Cup after a 28-year absence with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Haiti. John McGinn's first-half strike proved decisive as the Scots overcame a nervy outing to begin their campaign with all three points.

The final game of Day 3 saw Australia score a stunning 2-0 upset over Turkey in their World Cup Group D opener. Nestory Irankunda becomes the youngest Socceroos player to score at a FIFA World Cup.

Turkey -- playing in the World Cup for the first time since finishing third at the 2002 tournament -- arrived in North America dreaming of making a serious run in the knockout rounds.