Delhi Protest Day 3 LIVE: CJI declines INDIA Bloc meeting request, Opposition march on

The INDIA bloc is going ahead with its protest march to the Supreme Court against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, with Congress MPs describing it as a “spontaneous movement” amid heightened security in central Delhi.

Congress MP Imran Masood said people were joining the protest voluntarily, while MP Jebi Mather said the march was aimed at defending democracy. Rahul Gandhi has urged students, civil society organisations and opposition parties to participate.

Congress leaders criticised the security measures, alleging they could deter protesters. Meanwhile, BJP MP Eatala Rajender said the demonstration was inconveniencing the public and urged the opposition to present evidence supporting its allegations to the Election Commission.

(With inputs from ANI)