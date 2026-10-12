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Delhi Protest Day 3 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to file petition in SC against CEC Gyanesh Kumar; Jantar Mantar denotified as protest site

CJP leaders will meet Delhi Police over a protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, while the Opposition plans a march to the Supreme Court.
During the press conference, Rahul Gandhi played several videos purportedly showing police excesses against protesters expressing dissent.
During the press conference, Rahul Gandhi played several videos purportedly showing police excesses against protesters expressing dissent. Photo | Screengrab/ X
TNIE online desk
Summary

CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka will meet Delhi Police on Monday to seek permission for a protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. Meanwhile, the Congress-led Opposition plans a march to the Supreme Court at 1.30 pm after CJI Surya Kant declined a meeting request. The delegation will raise alleged electoral irregularities, demand an end to the SIR of electoral rolls and seek Kumar’s resignation. Six Delhi Metro stations face restrictions until 4 pm.

Jantar Mantar denotified as protest site, police names three new venues

The Delhi Police has denotified Jantar Mantar as a designated site for protests and named three new spots for holding such demonstrations, according to an official order.

Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar issued the standing order on October 11, naming Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in east Delhi as the new designated sites for protests and demonstrations.

CJP’s Saurav Das backs lawyers’ protest against alleged police excesses in Delhi

Cockroach Janta Party co-founder Saurav Das on Monday backed the Delhi High Court Bar Association’s call for lawyers to wear black ribbons to protest alleged police excesses during the October 10 demonstrations.

“When lawyers start protesting, you know that shit has hit the roof!” Das wrote on X.

Rahul Gandhi says government deepening its predicament over oppposition caims

Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that the PMO, not the President, had denied his statement, accusing the government of worsening its position by blocking the Opposition. He also urged CEC Gyanesh Kumar to turn approver, saying, “We may even forgive you.”

INDIA bloc leaders will go to Supreme Court today and file petition against CEC, vote chori: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi said at a press conference that he would file a petition against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in the Supreme Court at 3 pm.

Delhi HC to hear pleas on Jantar Mantar closure on Tuesday

The Delhi High Court will hear on Tuesday pleas concerning the alleged closure of Jantar Mantar as a protest site and claims that outsiders harassed demonstrators during a weekend protest against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Read more here

SCBA plea on lawyers’ detention, internet suspension to be heard tomorrow

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear on Tuesday the SCBA’s plea over lawyers’ detention and internet suspension amid protests demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.

CJI Surya Kant stressed that protests must not disrupt court proceedings or obstruct the movement of lawyers, litigants and court staff.

Read more here

INDIA Bloc goes ahead with protest march to SC, congress calls it ‘spontaneous movement’

The INDIA bloc is going ahead with its protest march to the Supreme Court against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, with Congress MPs describing it as a “spontaneous movement” amid heightened security in central Delhi.

Congress MP Imran Masood said people were joining the protest voluntarily, while MP Jebi Mather said the march was aimed at defending democracy. Rahul Gandhi has urged students, civil society organisations and opposition parties to participate.

Congress leaders criticised the security measures, alleging they could deter protesters. Meanwhile, BJP MP Eatala Rajender said the demonstration was inconveniencing the public and urged the opposition to present evidence supporting its allegations to the Election Commission.

(With inputs from ANI)

CJP’s Ashutosh Ranka accuses Delhi DCP of facilitating ‘right-wing violence’

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader Ashutosh Ranka has accused the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in New Delhi of facilitating alleged violence by right-wing groups, responding to the officer’s social media post clarifying an incident involving a vehicle check.

Ranka alleged that although the officer had not formally joined the BJP, he was attempting to facilitate “right-wing gundagardi and violence on the ground”.

The CJP leader claimed that his allegations were based on an investigation into the officer’s past and present record.

CJI Surya Kant says Supreme Court doors open to all, amid INDIA Bloc meeting request

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said he received a meeting request on Sunday and responded the same evening, explaining why he could not meet the requesters.

“The Supreme Court’s doors are open to everyone,” he said, adding that any citizen or elected representative could approach the court and that their concerns would be addressed in accordance with the law.

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Delhi on high alert ahead of Opposition march to Supreme Court

Delhi remains on high alert for the third consecutive day, with over 30,000 police and paramilitary personnel deployed ahead of the Opposition’s march to the Supreme Court against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. Security has been tightened at borders, railway stations and bus terminals, while entry and exit gates at six Metro stations will remain closed until 4 pm.

(With inputs from PTI)

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke slams Centre over Delhi police action

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke criticised CEC Gyanesh Kumar and the Centre in a post on X, alleging that Delhi Police had assaulted youths, journalists and MPs. He questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was so determined to protect Kumar.

INDIA Bloc March to Supreme Court at 1.30 pm Today

The INDIA bloc will march to the Supreme Court from the Connaught Place–Barakhamba junction at 1.30 pm on Monday, Rahul Gandhi confirmed. He urged students, civil society groups and Opposition parties to join the peaceful march to defend democracy.

INDIA bloc
CJP protest

Key Events

Jantar Mantar denotified as protest site, police names three new venues

SCBA plea on lawyers’ detention, internet suspension to be heard tomorrow

CJI Surya Kant says Supreme Court doors open to all, amid INDIA Bloc meeting request

Delhi on high alert ahead of Opposition march to Supreme Court

Read More

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