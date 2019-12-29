Monica Shergill: The woman who kickstarted India's streaming revolution

Kaushani Banerjee By

Monica Shergill

The flixer

Because she decides what India loves to watch. Shergill has breathed new life into streaming platform Netflix as its India head by strategising content for local audiences.

After taking over as Head, Series, International Originals, Netflix India, she has gone on to change the virtual entertainment landscape.

Shergill is a media veteran who was instrumental in scaling up Voot’s content in her previous job at Viacom18. Under her stewardship, Voot announced 18 multilingual originals.

Besides commissioning a slew of original content on Netflix, she has gone on to introduce a mobile-only plan at Rs 199 in India targeting the mass viewers. Netflix India has announced 11 original series, 22 original films in addition to standup comedy, unscripted and kids series plus local films.

Kickoff

Started as an environment reporter

New move

Just signed up Karan Johar for a long-term partnership to create an exclusive broad range of new fiction and non-fiction series for Netflix

Lucky stroke

Predecessors at Netflix Simran Sethi and Swati Shetty did not want to relocate to India from Los Angeles