Home Magazine

Monica Shergill: The woman who kickstarted India's streaming revolution

Because she decides what India loves to watch. Shergill has breathed new life into streaming platform Netflix as its India head by strategising content for local audiences.

Published: 29th December 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

Netflix

For representational purposes

Monica Shergill

The flixer

Because she decides what India loves to watch. Shergill has breathed new life into streaming platform Netflix as its India head by strategising content for local audiences.

After taking over as Head, Series, International Originals, Netflix India, she has gone on to change the virtual entertainment landscape.

Shergill is a media veteran who was instrumental in scaling up Voot’s content in her previous job at Viacom18. Under her stewardship, Voot announced 18 multilingual originals.

Besides commissioning a slew of original content on Netflix, she has gone on to introduce a mobile-only plan at Rs 199 in India targeting the mass viewers. Netflix India has announced 11 original series, 22 original films in addition to standup comedy, unscripted and kids series plus local films.

Kickoff
Started as an environment reporter 

New move
Just signed up Karan Johar for a long-term partnership to create an exclusive broad range of new fiction and non-fiction series for Netflix

Lucky stroke
Predecessors at Netflix Simran Sethi and Swati Shetty did not want to relocate to India from Los Angeles

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Monica Shergill Netflix TNIE reviews Year ender
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man wraps a blanket to protect himself from cold wave conditions during a foggy morning in New Delhi Monday Dec 30 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fog: Over 500 flights delayed
Just For Laughs: Bengaluru hosts International Clown Festival
Gallery
2019 has been a chequered year for India's automobile industry. Despite depreciating sales figures, new cars and carmakers entered the market with new concepts and technologies.
Vrooming back through 2019: A look at the year's blockbuster cars
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp