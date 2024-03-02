It’s time we let the wildlife claim the forest

In the lush, verdant landscapes of Kerala, a battle for survival rages on. The once-thriving agricultural communities now live in fear, their livelihoods hanging in the balance.

Wayanad, Idukki and Palakkad districts have become the epicentres of this conflict, with elephants, tigers, and wild boars wreaking havoc on crops and lives. In the last 17 days, three lives have been lost to elephants and one to a tiger in these hill districts.

The authorities have tranquillised one tiger while an elephant and a tiger have been killed in the botched-up tranquilising effort by the forest department. Elephant herds continue to invade farmlands, and even towns, and tigers roam free. Wild boar, peacocks and monkey menace add to the woe of the farmers.

The tiger attacks in Wayanad have claimed seven lives in the last eight years. The lack of provisions for compensating for the loss of lives and crop damages has forced many farmers to abandon their lands, leaving behind a trail of devastation.

In what could be best described as a knee-jerk reaction, the state of Kerala has proposed amendments to Section 11 of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, which deals with the hunting of wild animals. The clause (1) (A) of the section states that the Chief Wildlife Warden of a state may permit the killing or hunting of a wild animal mentioned in Schedule I if it has become dangerous to human life or diseased beyond recovery.

The state wants to transfer this power to the Chief Conservators of Forests, enabling speedy decisions at the local levels and making the procedures for managing wild animals that pose a threat to human lives easier. Since it is election season, state and central governments and the political parties of all hues are busy pointing fingers at each other while arranging competitive photo ops with the families of the hapless victims.