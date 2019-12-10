Home Nation

Lok Sabha: Congress gives adjournment motion over brutal killing of Unnao rape victim

While the state government has also announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the family of the victim, the state decided to set up 218 new fast-track courts for speedy punishment to offenders.

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury speaks at Lok Sabha during the winter session of Parliament on Monday

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Congress party on Tuesday gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over the brutal killing of Unnao rape victim. The woman was set on fire by four men including the rape accused when she was on her way to the court outside her village in the Bihar police limits of Uttar Pradesh's Unnao on December 5.

She sustained more than 90 per cent injuries and was rushed to a government hospital in the district, later shifted to a hospital in Lucknow. She succumbed to her injuries at Safdarjang Hospital in New Delhi. Her last rites were performed by her family amidst heavy security on Sunday.

Uttar Pradesh government will provide a house to the family of Unnao victim under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), a state minister had said.The state government has also announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the family.

On Monday, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet decided to set up 218 new fast-track courts for speedy punishment to offenders in cases of crime against women and children.

