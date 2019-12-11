Home Nation

Concerns of North Easterns being addressed thoroughly: Kiren Rijiju on CAB 2019

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Hours before the tabling of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in Rajya Sabha, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said the Centre has listened to the concerns of the people of the northeast about the Bill.

"Home Minister has discussed and listened to the voice of the people of the northeast. The concerns of the indigenous people of the northeast region are being addressed thoroughly," he said while speaking to media in New Delhi.

"I must thank honourable Prime Minister and Home Minister Amit Shah Ji for understanding and taking in confidence the wishes of the northeastern region."

The Union Minister stated that the northeast has been given full protection under the Citizenship Amendment Bill and slammed the opposition for creating a ruckus in the Parliament over the Bill.

The Bill seeks to give citizenship to refugees from the Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

The cut-off date for getting citizenship under the bill is December 31, 2014.

It was passed in Lok Sabha on Monday with a majority of 311 votes against 80 votes where 391 members were present and voting.

At noon today, it was tabled in the Rajya Sabha by Home Minister Amit Shah.

