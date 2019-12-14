Illegal sand miner tries to kill Maharashtra tehsildar with tractor

By PTI

OSMANABAD: A tehsildar in Maharashtra's Osmanabad district was seriously injured on Saturday morning in an attack carried out at a stone crushing unit that facilitated illegal sand mining, police said.

A man at the stone crushing centre tried to run over Anilkumar Helkar, tehsildar of Paranda, with a tractor when the latter led a raiding team there, an official said.

"Helkar got information that sand illegally mined from Sina river was being brought to a stone crushing unit owned by one Anna Khadke on Bhotra road for further processing. He raided the place with a team," he said.

"An illegal sand miner Mayor Bapu Waghmare tried to run over Helkar with a tractor. He suffered serious injuries and is admitted in a hospital in Barshi," the official added.

A team led by deputy superintendent of police (Bhoom) Vinod Tambe raided the spot after the incident and seized two tractors, one tipper truck and booked several people for attempt to murder under the IPC as well as for violations under the Mining Act, the Paranda police station official said.