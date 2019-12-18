Home Nation

India is now home to followers of six non-Muslim faiths: BJP interim chief JP Nadda 

Nadda challenged the Congress to publicly declare it will bring back Article 370 of the Constitution that bestowed special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Published: 18th December 2019 08:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 08:06 PM   |  A+A-

JP Nadda, Jagat Prakash Nadda

BJP interim chief JP Nadda (Photo| Twitter/ @JPNadda)

By PTI

SARATH (JHARKHAND): BJP working president JP Nadda said on Wednesday "India is home" now to people of six non-Muslim faiths who fled religious persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

He also attacked the Congress for opposing the new Citizenship Act. "Should not they be given Indian citizenship? Where will they go? For them India is home now," Nadda said.

Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians who fled to India from the three countries because of religious persecution are eligible for citizenship under the new law. Nadda was addressing an election meeting at Sarath in Deoghar district. "Why are Congress leaders having a stomach ache over the CAA?" the BJP leader asked.

ALSO READ| 'Elect government that listens to students': Priyanka slams Citizenship Act in poll-bound Jharkhand

Like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nadda challenged the Congress to publicly declare it will bring back Article 370 of the Constitution that bestowed special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Youth from Jharkhand are guarding the borders in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370, altogether 106 central laws have come into force in Kashmir. I dare the Congress to declare publicly that it will bring back Article 370," he asserted.

The BJP leader said with the implementation of Prevention of Corruption Act in the newly created Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh quite a few political leaders would go to jail. However, he did not name anybody.

ALSO READ| BJP’s national organisational polls set to be delayed

Nadda wondered when several Islamic countries, including Pakistan and Bangladesh, have banned instant Triple Talaq, why the Congress did not scrap the practice when it was in power and free Muslim women from the social scourge. "It was because of its vote bank politics," he added.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed the culture of politics. It now means service to people, development, and saving the country from destructive forces," Nadda said. Sarath is going to poll in the fifth and final phase of state assembly elections on December 20.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JP Nadda Jharkhand Assembly polls 2020 Jharkhand elections BJP Non Muslim faiths
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protestors including students and local residents hold placards during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act near Red fort in New Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Mobile services down in Delhi as Yechury, Khalid and others detained
Villagers block a road to stage protest at Amaravati on Wednesday. (Photo | Prasant Madugula/EPS)
Andhra farmers protest against Jagan's three capital plan
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp