Home Nation

CAA stir: 'Jana Gana Mana' inspired Indians to stay united, says Mamata Banerjee

Banerjee has been protesting against the contentious Citizenship Act and the proposed NRC stating that the country is facing a new crisis in which divide and rule is the law.

Published: 27th December 2019 03:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2019 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that the national anthem 'Jana Gana Mana' has inspired countrymen to stay united.

Remembering Rabindranath Tagore, the Nobel Laureate, who penned 'Jana Gana Mana', first sung on this day in 1911, Banerjee also referred to Tagore's 'Amar sonar Bangla' that was written to protest against the partition of Bengal by the British in 1905.

She said Tagore's way of protesting against the partition of Bengal showed people 'the way'.

ALSO READ: Don't fear anybody, I'm always by your side, Mamata Banerjee tells students protesting against CAA

"Jana Gana Mana was first sung on this day in 1911. Over the years, our National Anthem has united us & inspired the nation. The song is composed by Rabindranath Tagore. He is our pride," Banerjee tweeted.

"Through his protests in 1905, for united #Bangla, he has shown us the way," the Trinamool Congress supremo wrote on her Twitter handle.

'Jana Gana Mana' was sung for the first time at the Calcutta session of the Congress.

ALSO READ: Bengal BJP to launch mass outreach to counter Mamata Banerjee on CAA-NRC-NPR

On January 24, 1950, the first stanza of the song 'Bharoto Bhagyo Bidhata' was adopted by the Constituent Assembly of India as the national anthem.

Tagore's 'Amar Sonar Bangla' was adopted as the national anthem by the Bangladesh government in 1971.

Banerjee has been protesting against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the proposed NRC stating that the country is facing a new crisis in which divide and rule is the law.

Banerjee had said that the people cannot bow their heads to powers intent on destroying the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee Indian national anthem Jana Gana Mana Citizenship Act CAA
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Rahul Gandhi shakes a leg with tribal community in Chhattisgarh
No spatula or ladle: Odisha man dishes out baras from hot oil with his bare hands
Gallery
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp