Newly-elected Haryana Assembly MLAs to take oath on Monday

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The newly-elected legislators of the Haryana assembly will be administered oath on Monday, the day when its three-day session will begin. While the council of ministers will be expanded after the assembly session, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda will be Leader of Opposition.

The pro-tem speaker of the 14th Haryana legislative assembly Beri MLA Raghuvir Singh who is a senior Congress leader will administer the oath to the newly elected members.

The election of the speaker and deputy speaker will also take place on the same day.

Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya will also address the assembly, this being the first session of the new assembly. Later, discussion on the governor's address will take place while on the concluding day on Wednesday, the House will conduct legislative business.

Meanwhile, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda was appointed as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in the state by

party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday. By virtue of being appointed the CLP leader, Hooda will be the Leader of Opposition in the newly-constituted assembly.

In the 90-member assembly, BJP has 40 seats falling short by six members for a simple majority. While JJP has 10 seats, Congress 31, independents 7, INLD and Haryana Lokhit Party one each.

On October 27, Manohar Lal Khattar took oath as Haryana chief minister for the second time and is leading the BJP-JJP coalition government in the state and Dushyant Chautala of JJP being sworn in as his deputy.