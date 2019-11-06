Home Nation

Unprecedented police revolt in Delhi a fallout of top brass' apathy to rank and file 

The names of Kiran Bedi and Deepak Mishra reverberated at the protest venues -- Police Headquarters at ITO and India Gate -- from morning till night.

Published: 06th November 2019 01:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 01:36 PM   |  A+A-

Police personnel gather outside the police headquarters to protest the assault on policemen following clashes with lawyers at Tis Hazari court last week in New Delhi.

Police personnel gather outside the police headquarters to protest the assault on policemen following clashes with lawyers at Tis Hazari court last week in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The unprecedented revolt by the constabulary of Delhi Police against the top brass demanding the removal of Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik highlights the continuous victimization of lower rank officials in the force for the last four years.

The police protest in the national capital is a lesson for the lawmakers about their role in selecting the police chief and also for the top brass to get out of the ivory tower and meet the men on the ground.

Thousands of police personnel, from the rank of constable to inspectors, assembled at India Gate and made a clarion call for bringing back as head of the force retired IPS officer Kiran Bedi, now Lt Governor of Puducherry, and IPS officer Deepak Mishra, who retired as Special DG of CRPF last year.

The names of Bedi and Mishra reverberated at the protest venues -- Police Headquarters at ITO and India Gate -- from morning till night.

ALSO READ | 'Seniors must protect cops': Kiran Bedi comes in support of Delhi Police

Both the officers were very close to their men and young IPS officers and they would stand behind them even under huge political pressure. However, both the officers paid the price for not becoming Commissioner of Delhi Police.

Bedi, as deputy commissioner of police for northern Delhi in 1988, took head-on the lawyers who had stormed her office, shouting obscenities and threatening to rip her clothes off. The clashes started with the arrest and handcuffing of a lawyer for petty theft. When police officials were beaten up, Bedi stormed the Tis Hazari court complex with 3,000 men to take on the lawyers.

In the first tenure of Aam Aadmi Party government in 2013, the then Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sat in dharna outside Railway Bhawan near Parliament demanding suspension of five policemen. Deepak Mishra, as Special Commissioner of Police in-charge of law and order, ensured that not a single man got suspended on the whims and fancies of political leaders. He also took on the AAP government head-on.

Mishra, who was behind setting up the force's anti-terror unit Special Cell -- ensured his men do not face any problem on the ground and had the courage to face the political and bureaucratic ire for them. Further, when bikers raided Delhi during night hours and taunted police personnel, Mishra took control of the situation himself and ended the menace.

ALSO READ | SC lawyer serves notice to Delhi top cop Amulya Patnaik

The constabulary wants the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to act soon and remove Patnaik and find ways to bring either of the officers back in Delhi. "The government can bring Kiran Bedi as Lieutenant Governor of Delhi or appoint Deepak Mishra as LG. What's wrong in that? It is not possible to work with Amulya Patnaik any more," said many inspectors and police personnel present at the protest venue.

The constabulary, who were annoyed with Patnaik's leadership for the frequent suspensions of police personnel over petty issues, revolted against him for suspending fellow policemen as well two senior officers -- Sanjay Singh and Harendra Singh -- who stood by them when they were beaten up in Tis Hazari court complex.

Even family members of police personnel from around 41 police colonies came in large numbers to show their solidarity to the cops who were beaten up by lawyers for two consecutive days in Delhi.

Further, the constabulary found that Patnaik remained quiet and did exactly what lawyers demanded, ignoring the fact that a female Deputy Commissioner of Police was allegedly molested by a group of goons during the scuffle.

The constabulary has been unhappy with Patnaik turning a blind eye towards welfare measures apart from their victimization. Sources said the constabulary and even officers were also annoyed with Patnaik's way of running the force wherein "various camps" were formed within the force and all were busy appeasing the commissioner. Those who came up with independent and innovative ideas were transferred.

Several police personnel said that Patnaik, who is to retire in January, throughout his tenure was busy in appeasement rather than focusing on law and order or their welfare. "He did not visit the policeman who received gunshot injuries," said a senior police officer, adding that he was busy in "saving his position as the police chief".

In total, there are around 1,400 inspectors, around 7,000 sub-inspectors, around 7,500 assistant sub-inspectors, around 21,000 head constables and 49,000 constables and multi-tasking staffers.

Living in pathetic conditions, these personnel, considered the backbone of policing in the national Capital, are busy 24x7 protecting VIPs and nabbing dreaded criminals. Patnaik never bothered to expedite construction of a new housing colony at Dheerpur for the police personnel. In fact, the housing satisfaction level in the force is just 18 per cent.

As per documents accessed by IANS, a total of 15,818 quarters are available for 84,536 police personnel. Only 5,224 quarters are available for 49,001 constables and multi-tasking staffers. Similarly, the number of head constables and assistant sub-inspectors is 27,569, and there are only 8,672 quarters for them. There are just 1,623 quarters for around 8,500 sub-inspectors and inspectors.

However, Patnaik was busy getting a new police headquarters at Jaisingh Road in the national capital. This has also irked the lower rank officials.

Sources in the Union Home Ministry stated that heads are likely to roll in the force and a decision will be taken very soon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi police-lawyer protest Amulya Patnaik
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp