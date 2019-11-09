Home Nation

Navjot Singh Sidhu thanks Prime Ministers of India, Pakistan for opening Kartarpur corridor

The former Punjab minister and cricketer said that Pakistan PM Imran Khan has made history with his contributions in making the opening of the corridor possible.

Published: 09th November 2019 06:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 08:13 PM   |  A+A-

Former Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhua addresses during the inauguration ceremony of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur

Former Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhua addresses during the inauguration ceremony of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur (Photo| AP)

By PTI

KARTARPUR: The opening of the Kartarpur corridor is an ointment on the wounds the people who witnessed bloodbath during the partition, former Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu said on Saturday as he thanked the prime ministers of India and Pakistan for the historic move.

During his address at the inauguration ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor, Sidhu said no one can deny "my friend" Imran Khan's contribution in making the opening of the corridor possible. "Imran Khan has made history," he said.

Calling Khan the king of hearts, Sidhu said,"Sikandar (Alexander) had won the world with fear and you won the heart all over the world."

Kartarpur corridor's opening to 'enormously improve' Indo-Pak ties: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Former Indian cricketer-turned-politician thanked the former Pakistani cricket captain for taking the bold step to build the Kartarpur corridor "without looking at gains or losses." "Both sides of Punjab witnessed bloodbath during the partition. You and (Narendra) Modi have applied ointment on the wounds of the people (through this initiative)," he said.

Sidhu praised Khan in poetic verses for his friendship and leadership. He said that Khan is the first Pakistani prime minister who took this initiative selflessly. "It is the first time since the partition that the boundaries have been dismantled. No one can deny my friend Imran Khan's contribution. I thank Modi ji also for it," he said.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan formally inaugurates Kartarpur corridor

He said the completion of the corridor within 10 months was nothing short of a miracle. It is like coming to heaven. He also thanked Prime Minister Modi for realising the dream of the Sikh community. "I am thanking Modi ji also, it doesn't matter if we have political differences, doesn't matter if my life is dedicated to the Gandhi family. I am sending a Munnabhai MBBS-style hug to you Modi sahab for this," said Sidhu, referring to the popular Indian movie Munna Bhai MBBS which had depicted the healing power of a hug.

Taking a swipe at those who had criticised him for hugging Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa during Khan's swearing-in ceremony last August, he said the hug has worked. He called for opening up the India-Pakistan border for trade, saying "Ye Dil maange more (This heart wants more)."

Want to go on a pilgrimage to the Kartarpur gurdwara? Here's how

He said the border should be opened so that the people can have 'makki ki roti' in Punjab (India), eat biryani in Lahore and come back after doing trade there.

