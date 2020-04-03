STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Shia leaders demand national ban on Tablighi Jamaat after spike in coronavirus cases

Uttar Pradesh Muslim Waqf minister Mohsin Raza described Tablighi Jamaat as an extremist organization while the Shia Waqf Board chief Waseem Rizvi said that the organization produced suicide bombers.

Published: 03rd April 2020 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2020 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi

A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: After the Dargah Ala Hazrat in Bareilly, it is now the Shia clerics who are demanding a ban on the Tablighi Jamaat in the country. The controversy over holding of Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin in Delhi, during the coronavirus outbreak has upped the ante against the Tablighi Jamaat.

Uttar Pradesh Muslim Waqf minister Mohsin Raza described Tablighi Jamaat as an extremist organization while the Shia Waqf Board chief Waseem Rizvi said that the organization produced suicide bombers. The two leaders have demanded a ban on such organizations for alleged involvement in anti-national activities.

ALSO READ| Tablighis wilfully ignored calls to vacate, says FIR

Mohsin Raza, the only Muslim face in UP government, said: "An extremist organization has displayed anti-India behaviour at a time when the country is unitedly fighting against coronavirus. They defied government order to hold the congregation. The organization's international funding should also be looked into and legal action must also be taken."

Earlier, in a video message, Rizvi alleged that Tablighi Jamaat had deliberately got its followers infected with coronavirus and sent them to India so that maximum people got infected. "Such mentality deserves death and nothing less. The organization should be banned," he stated.

Meanwhile, Sardar Parvinder Singh, member, UP Commission for Minorities, who has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that the statements made by Maulana Saeed, convener of Nizamuddin Markaz Tablighi Jamaat, could disturb communal harmony in the country.

ALSO READ| Delhi police sends 26-point query notice to Tablighi Jamaat chief over Nizamuddin event

"Tablighi Jamaat went against the directions of Delhi and central governments which barred gatherings of more than 50 people. They also violated prohibitory orders (Section 144 of CrPC) putting innocent people at risk. The organization should be banned nationally," he stated.

He further said, "The convener of Jamaat has said that convention is being targeted by non-Muslims and is asking the youths to stay with their brethren. All these statements can disturb communal harmony."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tablighi Jamaat Coronavirus COVID 19 Tablighi Jamaat ban Mohsin Raza Shia Waqf Board
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu sees biggest one-day spike, total cases in India cross 2500
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to go home
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp