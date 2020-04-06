STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Spitting COVID-19 patients in state to be booked for attempt to murder: Himachal Pradesh police

State police chief SR Mardi said that 52 persons have disclosed their recent foreign and inter-state travel history to the Himachal Police after his warning on Sunday.

Published: 06th April 2020 05:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2020 07:16 PM   |  A+A-

Municipal workers spraying disinfectant to contain the spread of coronavirus, in Shimla. (File photo| ANI)

Municipal workers spraying disinfectant to contain the spread of coronavirus, in Shimla. (File photo| ANI)

By IANS

SHIMLA: A coronavirus positive patient spitting on someone will be booked on charge of attempt to murder, Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police SR Mardi said on Monday.

He said such an incident was reported from a hospital in the hill state. "And in case any person gets infected thus and dies of COVID-19, a case of murder would be registered against the accused patient," he said in a video message to the media.

He said that 52 persons have disclosed their recent foreign and inter-state travel history to the Himachal Police after his warning on Sunday.

ALSO READ| Himachal man, who tested negative, ends life after villagers blame him for spreading coronavirus

He had warned that concealing such information, especially by members of the Tablighi Jamaat after return from Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi, would lead to a criminal case on attempt to murder or murder charge.

To prevent COVID-19 transmission through spitting, the state last week prohibited the sale and use of chewing gum for three months.

ALSO READ| Uttar Pradesh: COVID-19 patient from Tablighi Jamaat spits on doctor in Kanpur

According to state's health bulletin on Sunday, seven coronavirus patients have been undergoing treatment in the state. One patient was discharged after treatment, while one died. Four other patients have been undergoing treatment outside the state. All seven patients under treatment in Himachal are said to be members of the Tablighi Jamaat.

