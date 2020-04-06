Spitting COVID-19 patients in state to be booked for attempt to murder: Himachal Pradesh police

By IANS

SHIMLA: A coronavirus positive patient spitting on someone will be booked on charge of attempt to murder, Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police SR Mardi said on Monday.

He said such an incident was reported from a hospital in the hill state. "And in case any person gets infected thus and dies of COVID-19, a case of murder would be registered against the accused patient," he said in a video message to the media.

He said that 52 persons have disclosed their recent foreign and inter-state travel history to the Himachal Police after his warning on Sunday.

He had warned that concealing such information, especially by members of the Tablighi Jamaat after return from Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi, would lead to a criminal case on attempt to murder or murder charge.

To prevent COVID-19 transmission through spitting, the state last week prohibited the sale and use of chewing gum for three months.

According to state's health bulletin on Sunday, seven coronavirus patients have been undergoing treatment in the state. One patient was discharged after treatment, while one died. Four other patients have been undergoing treatment outside the state. All seven patients under treatment in Himachal are said to be members of the Tablighi Jamaat.