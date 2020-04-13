Stop movement across Indo-Bhutan border to ensure effective lockdown: Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday directed the Baska district administration to take effective measures to "stop movement" across the Indo-Bhutan border in the district and to ensure the nationwide lockdown completely.

The chief minister directed this to the deputy commissioner and superintendent of police during his visit to the district to assess its preparedness to deal with novel coronavirus outbreak.

The district has reported no positive coronavirus case so far.

The district administration should essentially focus on three-pronged agenda like protection of health, maintenance of supply chain and complete adherence to lockdown for waging a war against the virus, the chief minister said.

The chief minister asked the deputy commissioner to maintain robust supply chain in the district so that there is no dearth of essential commodities and also to ensure the quality of goods provided to people during the lockdown period.

Sonowal also visited a quarantine centre for COVID-19 patients set up in the district sports complex at Bathouphuri in Mushalpur.

He wished people on the occasion of Rongali Bihu and Assamese New year and appealed to them to light an earthen lamp at 6 pm on their courtyard on Tuesday, as a part of Bihu celebration, to dispel the darkness and empower people to fight against coronavirus.