IPS officer quarantined: Police and political fraternity in Bihar attack Maharashtra government

DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said that all options are being discussed after this development with sources saying that the state police chief didn't sleep the whole night.

Published: 03rd August 2020 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2020 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Panday

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Panday (File photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Perturbed over the treatment meted out to Patna (Central) SP Vinay Tiwari in Mumbai, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar termed the act of civic authorities in Mumbai for placing the IPS officer under quarantine  as"not right" .

The chief minister, on being asked by the media on Monday morning, said that whatever happened to him (Tiwari) was not 'right'.

"It is not political as Bihar police is discharging its legal responsibility. Our DGP has been asked to speak to his Maharashtra counterpart over the issue, "Kumar said while on his way to attend the monsoon session of Legislative Assembly.

Meanwhile, leaders of all poltical parties, condemned the act of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) of placing an IPS officer, who was sent to lead the investigation on behalf of Bihar police of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

The JDU and BJP leaders accused the Maharashtra government of trying to influence the investigation by resorting to such an act. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also termed the incident 'highly objectionable'. Bihar Congress MLC Prem Chandra Mishra termed the incident as 'the most unfortunate'.

Meanwhile, DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said that all options are being discussed after this development with sources saying that the state police chief didn't sleep the whole night after he was informed by Tiwari about the developments. "Ab kehne ko kya bacha hai (Now what is left to speak about)," Pandey said when asked by the media on the developments.

A senior IPS officer, preferring anonymity, said that the DGP has taken it seriously and as a challenge. "When it comes to the investigation or matter related to image of the department, he doesn't compromise with anyone," the officer said. 

Police sources as well as those in poltical fraternity were shocked to know that no other passengers of the flight by which Tiwari had gone to Mumbai on Sunday, have been quarantined except for the officer himself.

"It goes without saying how the Maharashtra government has gone hell-bent upon to hush up the actor's death case by hook or by crook. The Mumbai Police are being used as a tool by the government," BJP spokesperson Dr Nikhil Anand alleged.

