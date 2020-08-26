STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Class seven student raped by school manager in UP's Gorakhpur; second such case in 10 days

This is the second such incident reported in the Gola police station area of the district in the past 10 days.

By PTI

GORAKHPUR: A Class 7 student was allegedly raped by a manager of her school, who also made a video of her and threatened to post it on social media if she reported the matter to anyone, police said here on Wednesday.

On July 30, school manager Harendra Yadav (38) called the 15-year-old girl to his house and allegedly raped her, police said, adding that the accused is on the run and a case has been registered against him.

The police station in-charge of the area has been removed from the post and attached to the Police Lines for failing to take the case seriously and not informing high officials regarding it.

According to police, the accused made a video of the student and started blackmailing her.

​ALSO READ | Six men, including two minors rape woman in Telangana

He threatened to post it on social media if she disclosed the incident to anyone, police said.

The manager blackmailed her saying her father would kill her if she told him about the incident.

Police said the accused asked the girl to live at his house in the city and study from there.

After a few days, the girl, however, disclosed it to her family.

The girl's father informed police but the accused could not be nabbed.

Later, the girl's father met SSP Joginder Singh.

A case was lodged against the school manager for rape and under provisions of the POCSO Act, but due to the elapse of time after the incident, the accused managed to escape.

ALSO READ | Probe team to visit Uttar Pradesh in connection with gangrape case

Gorakhpur's Gola Circle Officer Shyamdev said the girl complained to police that she was raped on July 30 by the manager at his home.

Earlier on August 16, a teenage was reportedly raped and singed with cigarette butts by two men in the Gola area.

Police had registered a case against one Arjun of Dehribhar village and his friend Mahesh, alias Chotu, on the basis of a written complaint from the girl's mother and they were later arrested.

According to reports, the teenage girl had gone to fetch water from a hand pump when the two accused took her to a hut near a pond in the village on a motorcycle and raped her.

They also tortured the girl by inflicting burn injuries on her with cigarette butts and when she fell unconscious, fled from the spot.

