Jharkhand: Woman constable raped by colleague at Covid-19 centre

By Express News Service

RANCHI: A woman constable, deployed at the Sidgora Covid-19 centre in Jamshedpur, was allegedly raped by one of his colleagues during duty hours. Accused Anil Kumar has been arrested after a written complaint was lodged by the victim on Tuesday.

According to FIR, the accused took her to the upper floor of the Covid-19 centre saying she may be vulnerable to the virus on the lower floor of the building and raped her. Constable Anil Kumar was deployed in the security of Covid-19 centre, while the victim was deputed there for a woman arrested in a dowry death case.

ALSO READ | Class seven student raped by school manager in UP's Gorakhpur; second such case in 10 days

“On the basis of FIR lodged by the victim with Sidgora Police Station, the accused has been arrested and sent on judicial custody,” said a police official requesting anonymity. More investigation is needed in the case, he added.

Though the incident took place on August 21, the FIR was lodged on Tuesday following which the police arrested the accused and sent him to judicial custody, said the police official. A case under Section 376(2) of IPC has been lodged against the accused, he added.

ALSO READ | Six men, including two minors rape woman in Telangana

The FIR lodged by the woman constable stated: “The accused constable, who was also on duty at the Covid-19 centre, came to me at around 6:30 in the evening and said that the virus was more rampant on the lower floor while rooms on upper floors are safer. He then took me to the upper floor on the pretext of showing the safer rooms there and then raped me.”

“She was even threatened by the accused of dire consequences if tried to raise an alarm,” the woman constable said in the FIR.