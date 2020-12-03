STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Farmers from more states joining agitation, claim pan-India movement

“What the Punjab farmers are agitating for is not the demand of a single state; it’s an all-India kisan movement.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/JAIPUR/BHOPAL: The ongoing agitation against the new central farm laws is moving towards becoming a pan-India kisan movement, with farmers from other parts of the country, too, mobilising in support of their brethrens from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Hundreds of farmers have from states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have already joined the protests on Delhi borders and many more from states like Rajasthan and MP have started marching towards Delhi.

“What the Punjab farmers are agitating for is not the demand of a single state; it’s an all-India kisan movement. At least 600 more farmers will join at Tikri and Singhu borders soon, but the numbers will increase further if the Centre fails to respond appropriately,” said Bhavan Shah, who has come from Gujarat.

The Maharashtra farmers are planning to burn effigies of corporate houses on December 5 in front of the MNCs’ offices in Gurugram and Noida. Over 2,500 farmers from Dabra and Chhinor areas of Gwalior district in MP left on tractors and trolleys to join the agitating farmers on the outskirts of national capital.

At least 50 vehicles, including trucks and tractors loaded with six months’ ration for the agitating farmers, left Dabra on Wednesday afternoon. The group will reach Delhi by Thursday, said a young farmer leading them. Another group of farmers will leave for the national capital on Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, a group of farmers from Rajasthan, led by national president of Kisan Mahapanchayat Rampal Jat, started a sit-in protest at Haryana border when stopped from coming to Delhi. Bawal deputy SP Rajesh Kumar had received the information regarding the farmers’ march and was present at the border with a big force.

“We are being prevented from going to Delhi by Haryana Police. Efforts are being made to suppress the voice of the farmers. The BJP government of Haryana is stopping farmers at the behest of the Centre,” said a fuming Jat.

“The entire farmer community in the country wants the three black laws to be taken back and guarantee of purchase at MSP. The central government wants to prove that this agitation is just by the Punjab farmers that is why it invited only them for the talks. This is wrong politics. If there is no solution by tomorrow, then farmers of Rajasthan will march to Jantar Mantar in Delhi,” Jat added.

