Home Nation

90 flights in Lucknow to be affected by DefExpo

The AAI has taken this decision to create a safe zone for high-speed aircraft that can fly at 2,700 km per hour.

Published: 03rd February 2020 02:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2020 02:36 PM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Around 90 flights in Lucknow will be rescheduled due to the Defence Expo which will be held from February 5 to 9.

This rescheduling of flights from February 4 to 8 will impact more than 22,000 passengers.

According to sources, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has taken this decision to create a safe zone for high-speed aircraft that can fly at 2,700 km per hour.

Fighter planes like Rafale, which India is soon going to acquire from France, F-35 Lightning II of US defence manufacturer Lockheed Martin, which the US wants to sell to India, will be seen on Lucknow's skyline during the Expo.

ALSO READ: Hindustan Aeronautics gears up for DefExpo-2020 in Lucknow

Fighter jets - Sukhoi 30 MKI, Jaguar and helicopters like Chinook and Cheetah would also be flying from Lucknow airport and Bakshi Ka Talab airport.

Sanjay Narain, spokesperson, AAI, said: "The air show would be among the major attractions of DefExpo, which is why such measures have been undertaken. The fighter planes participating in the show would take off and land at the Chaudhary Charan Singh (CCS) Airport in Lucknow.

He further said: "The runway would be closed daily for two hours for the Defence Expo and commercial flights would have to be rescheduled. If the air force demands, the closure period could be extended."

The district administration and Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) authorities have ensured closure of all meat shops in the area for the given period.

ALSO READ: Will showcase a range of advanced defence capabilities at DefExpo 2020 - Boeing

"High-speed aircraft need to be protected from birds and that is why the AAI has decided to explode crackers to fly away birds from the place. Along the CCS Airport-Vrindavan Colony stretch on Kanpur Road, people and vendors will not be able to purchase and sell meat and fish in the area till February 9," said a municipal official.

Arvind Rao, Director, animal welfare (LMC) said: "The area has been declared a low-fly zone and the protocol involves closure of all meat shops in a seven-km radius of the airport to make it a bird-free zone as birds are often attracted by small meat pieces left by meat shops."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lucknow Lucknow flights DefExpo
India Matters
Muslim women with children stage a protest against CAA and NRC near Ghataghar in old Lucknow Saturday Jan. 18 2020. (File| PTI)
No decision yet to 'prepare' NRC at national level: MoS Home in LS
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Form 26AS will now show property, share transaction details too
For representational purposes
One in 10 Indians will develop cancer during lifetime: WHO
Kumari Naik (Photo | EPS)
Once branded a witch, woman with 31 digits walks into Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vaastavik Kanoon: The poem on mob lynching that went viral
वैसे भी आदत है तुमको, पिछले सत्तर सालों से: Listen to Pinjara, IITian Naveen Chourey's stirring poem
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp