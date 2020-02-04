Home Nation

PM Modi to inaugurate biggest ever Defence Expo in Lucknow

As per official estimation, over 1000 firms dealing in defence manufacturing and around 3000 delegates from across the globe are expected to take part in the expo.

Published: 04th February 2020 02:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 02:51 PM   |  A+A-

DefExpo

The DefExpo this year is based on the theme -- ‘Digital transformation of defence’ (PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: While inaugurating the 11th edition of prestigious Defence Expo-2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will watch a grand show by the three defence forces here on Wednesday. The Expo, country’s biggest so far, will commence on Wednesday and conclude on Sunday, February 9.

As per the itinerary, PM after inaugurating the expo in the afternoon will interact with visiting defence ministers of other countries. Earlier, the PM had the plan to arrive Lucknow at 9:30 am and inauguration was slated for 10 am but the PMO revised his programme on late Monday night.

ALSO READ: Hindustan Aeronautics gears up for DefExpo-2020 in Lucknow

The PM will then visit the India and UP pavilions before witnessing a live demonstration by land systems, flying display by aero platforms and operation demonstration by naval systems.

Based on the theme -- ‘Digital transformation of defence’ -- the defence expo will bring leading brands in the defence sector under one roof and provide opportunities for development and partnership to the government, private manufacturers and start-ups.

As per official estimation, over 1000 firms dealing in defence manufacturing and around 3000 delegates from across the globe are expected to take part in the expo. “Of the total companies participating, more than 160 companies are from abroad. Besides, 160 MSMEs would also take part in the event,” said Gargi Malik, Defence public relations officer (PRO).

ALSO READ: 90 flights in Lucknow to be affected by DefExpo

Event expo related to Expo would be organised at two venues— the main venue at Sector 15, Vrindavan Yojna, and the other one at the Gomti riverfront adjacent to Birbal Sahani Marg, near Khatu Shyam Mandir, along the river.

As per the defence PRO, initial three days of the expo (February 5, 6 and 7) at the main venue would be solely for trade and business visits, wherein companies and other stakeholders would take part. It will be open for the public on the remaining two days (February 8 and 9) at the main venue.

“Entry would be free on February 8 and 9 for commoners (Indians and foreigners) while business visitors can visit the expo on February 5, 6 and 7 by paying Rs 2500 (for Indians) and Rs 5000 (foreigners),” she added.

In addition, the military equipment developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will be showcased at the mega event, highlighting all ‘Make in India’ defence equipment.

ALSO READ: Will showcase a range of advanced defence capabilities at DefExpo 2020 - Boeing

Besides, there will be a live demo of rescue operations by Navy, the Coast Guard and Indian Air Force (IAF). The Expo will have special cultural nights for all five days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DefExpo2020 PM Modi Defence Expo 2020 Lucknow
India Matters
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
CAA no threat to Muslims, NPR necessary for country: Rajinikanth
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Here's how customs duty hike will affect you!
Sachin Tendulkar being carried by teammates after India won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin's WC triumph shortlisted for Laureus Sporting Moment award 
Thrikkaruva panchayat president K Chandrasekhara Pillai drapes Bhageerathi Amma with a ponnada on her success. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala centenarian passes Class 4 equivalency exam with 74.5% score

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Coronavirus: Baby tests positive just 30 hours after birth
The coronavirus, which was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, spread over the Lunar New Year holiday. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Surat diamond industry to suffer loss of Rs 8,000 crore
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp