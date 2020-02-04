PM Modi to inaugurate biggest ever Defence Expo in Lucknow

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: While inaugurating the 11th edition of prestigious Defence Expo-2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will watch a grand show by the three defence forces here on Wednesday. The Expo, country’s biggest so far, will commence on Wednesday and conclude on Sunday, February 9.

As per the itinerary, PM after inaugurating the expo in the afternoon will interact with visiting defence ministers of other countries. Earlier, the PM had the plan to arrive Lucknow at 9:30 am and inauguration was slated for 10 am but the PMO revised his programme on late Monday night.

The PM will then visit the India and UP pavilions before witnessing a live demonstration by land systems, flying display by aero platforms and operation demonstration by naval systems.

Based on the theme -- ‘Digital transformation of defence’ -- the defence expo will bring leading brands in the defence sector under one roof and provide opportunities for development and partnership to the government, private manufacturers and start-ups.

As per official estimation, over 1000 firms dealing in defence manufacturing and around 3000 delegates from across the globe are expected to take part in the expo. “Of the total companies participating, more than 160 companies are from abroad. Besides, 160 MSMEs would also take part in the event,” said Gargi Malik, Defence public relations officer (PRO).

Event expo related to Expo would be organised at two venues— the main venue at Sector 15, Vrindavan Yojna, and the other one at the Gomti riverfront adjacent to Birbal Sahani Marg, near Khatu Shyam Mandir, along the river.

As per the defence PRO, initial three days of the expo (February 5, 6 and 7) at the main venue would be solely for trade and business visits, wherein companies and other stakeholders would take part. It will be open for the public on the remaining two days (February 8 and 9) at the main venue.

“Entry would be free on February 8 and 9 for commoners (Indians and foreigners) while business visitors can visit the expo on February 5, 6 and 7 by paying Rs 2500 (for Indians) and Rs 5000 (foreigners),” she added.

In addition, the military equipment developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will be showcased at the mega event, highlighting all ‘Make in India’ defence equipment.

Besides, there will be a live demo of rescue operations by Navy, the Coast Guard and Indian Air Force (IAF). The Expo will have special cultural nights for all five days.