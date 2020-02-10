Home Nation

Every Indian knows how to correct 'crook' like Owaisi: BJP's Kapil Mishra

Owaisi during a speech at a public meet in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, had said that the government cannot force the Muslims to leave the country.

Published: 10th February 2020 09:09 PM

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Launching a scathing attack on AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi over his 'shoot us in heart' remark, BJP leader Kapil Mishra on Monday said that "there is no need to shoot; every Indian knows how to correct a crook like Owaisi."

"What is the need to shoot two-four crooks of the street who roam like Owaisi. Every Indian knows how they can be corrected. I do not understand why is he talking about shooting. Why is a need for it," said Mishra while speaking to ANI.

ALSO READ | Why is PM Modi 'afraid' of Muslim women when he calls himself their brother, asks Owaisi

"All I have is this country. I will never leave this country. I will not show my papers. If it comes to showing papers, we will come forward and ask you to shoot us in our hearts. In our hearts is the love for India, which you (government) can never understand," Owaisi had said.

Stating that it would be better if Owaisi does not speak such words, Mishra said: "If any man uses words like 'mujahid and jihad' then he has not understood the meaning of this country. This means that his heart is not connected with India but is connected with the enemies of India." 

