SC judgment will uplift women across India not just in Army, say officers

NEW DELHI: Welcoming the Supreme Court judgement grating permanent commission to women in the army as a progressive one, retired army officers and women officers said justice had finally been served to women officers.

“It is a landmark and historic judgment for the uplift of women, and not only for those already serving in the armed forces. It has paved the way for many aspiring young women to make a career in the armed forces,” said Lt Col. Seema Singh, one of the litigants.

Echoing the same view, former army chief General (Retd) V P Malik said, “The whole argument against women not being accepted by men is an insult to the officers and soldiers. Women officers as Captain and Major have to go through everything which any male officer goes. I see no reason why they will not be accepted.”

The officers also rejected the government’s argument that women officers in commanding roles will not be accepted by the men.

“We join at the age of 22-23 years and then serve in various positions and places, even as Officer-in-Commanding positions, where troops are under us. We deal with JCOs who are of our fathers’ age. Our men are very progressive; they will accept women officers in every way, if the orders come,” said Captain Ruchi Maini (Retd), who joined the army in 1996 and left in 2003.

Admiral (Retd) Arun Prakash said, “Men and women should be given equal opportunity without lowering the selection and operational standards.”

Prasanna Edayilliam, navy officer and petitioner, said, “I am happy and thankful... the court has gone through the case minutely into many aspects like performance, exposure to field postings, rewards and commendations given to them. We wanted equal opportunity based on merit.”