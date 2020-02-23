NRC will not be imposed in Bihar, reiterates CM Nitish Kumar

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar once again reiterated that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will not be implemented in Bihar.

Lambasting the opposition, Kumar said that people were being misled and diverted by the opposition in the name of CAA and NRC.

"I know, the opposition will not succeed in misleading the minority people further as truth has started coming out. The opposition is also poking the minority people out of political interests," he alleged, adding that the interests of minority people are totally safe and protected in the NDA government.

He categorically stated also that even the NPR (National Population Report) will not be implemented with its changed form.

"The NPR will be implemented in Bihar in its old form of 2010 without any new addition, which can cause either suspicion or confusion the people," he strongly said.

He said this while addressing the people of minority sections in Darbhanga on Sunday, where he laid down foundation stones for various projects, worth Rs 100 crore for the minority people at the Maulana Azad Urdu University.

He further assured them by saying: "I am determined to open All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) and the airport. I have never compromised on development in Bihar...".

He claimed that his government has never overlooked the interests of the minority and will not let anything bad happen to them.

"I am taking guarantee of this," he said.