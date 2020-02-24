Namaste Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli: Trump salutes India's cricket legends

By Online Desk

US President Donald Trump made a special mention of Indian cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli in his address at the Motera stadium. He is believed to be the first US President to take the names of Indian cricketers.

Praising Tendulkar and Kohli as "the greatest in the world" during the Namaste Trump event, the US President said India is the country where people cheer on the biggest cricketers.

Apart from Trump, former Australian PM Julia Gillard and former British PM David Cameron had mentioned Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar in the past.

"All over the planet people take great joy in watching Bollywood films, bhangra, and classic films like DDLJ and Sholay. You cheer on great cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. You have always stood as strong as one nation. Your unity is an inspiration to the world," Trump said.

The special shout-out to the cricketers brought instant joy to all the cricket enthusiasts, including PM Narendra Modi, who was seen lauding the President's remarks.

Watch US President Donald Trump mention the cricket legends here:

"This is the country where your people cheer on the biggest cricketers, from Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli, the greatest in the world," ~ Donald Trump

Proud moment #OneFamily #NamasteTrump #TrumpInIndia pic.twitter.com/T5YwSr5E3b — Mumbai Indians FC (@FanaticsOfMI) February 24, 2020

However, a section of fans was upset with him for not mentioning the former Indian skipper MS Dhoni.

Donald Trump in his speech - "India is a country which has produced great cricketers lik+e Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli."



Bro, we Dhoni fans are offended. #PhirSeSpeechDo — Umaima Saeed (@UmaimaSaeed) February 24, 2020

#GoBackTrump#TrumpInIndia#NamasteTrump



Dhoni Fans after trump praised Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli but not Dhoni : pic.twitter.com/ikSxygSTXU — Sarcastic Patriotic Indians (@SARCASTIC_PI) February 24, 2020

An optimistic Twitter user tried to breakdown what Trump could have probably meant.

From Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli..



That includes:



Sachin

Ganguly

Dravid

Sehwag

Laxman

Zaheer

Dhoni

Gambhir

Rohit Sharma



And finally Virat Kohli



pic.twitter.com/WOqBNa23wh — Vicky Saab (@VICKY__264) February 24, 2020

Addressing around one lakh people in the Motera stadium, Trump was all praise for Modi and India. Referring to PM Modi as his 'great friend,' Trump said that he is the living proof that Indians can accomplish anything with hard work and devotion.

With a seating capacity of 1,10,000, the Motera stadium is the largest cricket stadium in the world.

Trump, who is on a two-day trip to India, is the seventh US President to visit the country. First Lady Melania Trump and a 12-member delegation have accompanied him for the 36-hour trip. During his address, Trump announced a USD 3 billion worth military deal, which will be signed on Tuesday.

