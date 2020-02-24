Home Nation

Namaste Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli: Trump salutes India's cricket legends

Praising Tendulkar and Kohli as "the greatest in the world" during the Namaste Trump event, the US President said India is the country where people cheer on the biggest cricketers. 

Published: 24th February 2020 06:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 06:01 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump addresses the 'Namaste Trump' event at Motera Stadium. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

US President Donald Trump made a special mention of Indian cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli in his address at the Motera stadium. He is believed to be the first US President to take the names of Indian cricketers. 

Praising Tendulkar and Kohli as "the greatest in the world" during the Namaste Trump event, the US President said India is the country where people cheer on the biggest cricketers. 

Apart from Trump, former Australian PM Julia Gillard and former British PM David Cameron had mentioned Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar in the past. 

ALSO READ: LIVE | Trump visits India

"All over the planet people take great joy in watching Bollywood films, bhangra, and classic films like DDLJ and Sholay. You cheer on great cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. You have always stood as strong as one nation. Your unity is an inspiration to the world," Trump said. 

The special shout-out to the cricketers brought instant joy to all the cricket enthusiasts, including PM Narendra Modi, who was seen lauding the President's remarks. 

Watch US President Donald Trump mention the cricket legends here:

However, a section of fans was upset with him for not mentioning the former Indian skipper MS Dhoni. 

An optimistic Twitter user tried to breakdown what Trump could have probably meant.

Addressing around one lakh people in the Motera stadium, Trump was all praise for Modi and India. Referring to PM Modi as his 'great friend,' Trump said that he is the living proof that Indians can accomplish anything with hard work and devotion. 

With a seating capacity of 1,10,000, the Motera stadium is the largest cricket stadium in the world.

Trump, who is on a two-day trip to India, is the seventh US President to visit the country. First Lady Melania Trump and a 12-member delegation have accompanied him for the 36-hour trip. During his address, Trump announced a USD 3 billion worth military deal, which will be signed on Tuesday. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
donald trump Namastey Trump Trump in India Trump visit india Narendra Modi Motera stadium Virat Kohli Sachin Tendulkar
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Trump, Obama, Bush and more: Who are the 7 US Presidents who visited India?
Sunni Board chairman Zufar Farooqui. (Photo | ANI)
Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on five-acre Ayodhya site
For representational purposes
New tax regime to costlier foreign tours: Four changes that kick in from April 1
More than 20,000 people now come for follow-up at Cachar Cancer Hospital
This Chennai doctor, a Padmashri, moved to Assam 13 years to save patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appeals for peace in city before meeting Amit Shah
Jayalalithaa 72nd birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of 'Puratchi Thalaivi'
Gallery
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
According to a recent study by social media marketing firm Opendorse, Virat Kohli is the fifth most valuable athlete on Twitter. Check out the top five and their earning per tweet.
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: Check out how many crores these 'valuable athletes' earn per tweet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp