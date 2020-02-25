Thousands in Patna participate in anti-NRC march after Bihar Assembly passes resolution against it

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: After the Bihar Legislative Assembly unanimously passed a resolution against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) earlier today, thousands of people took out a protest march against CAA, NPR and the NRC in the capital.

Braving heavy rainfall, the march was led by senior CPI-ML leader Dipankar Bhattacharya, who guided thousands of people as they marched towards the Bihar Vidhan Sabha countering the BJP's divisive CAA-NRC-NPR design.

"This was the biggest march to Bihar Assembly in recent years, the battle will now be carried to every gram Sabha in Bihar," Bhattacharya said.

He further said that despite the disruption caused by BJP MLAs, the adjournment motion brought in by CPI-ML and other opposition MLAs resulted in the adoption of a resolution against the NRC and the present format of NPR.

He added that the struggle will continue for complete roll-back of the CAA-NRC-NPR design.