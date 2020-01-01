Home Nation

Get down on implementing CMP promises, Sonia advises Maharashtra ministers

 A day after the Cabinet expansion in Maharashtra, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday directed senior state leaders and ministers to focus on implementing promises made by the party. 

Published: 01st January 2020 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2020 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray (L) with Congress President Sonia Gandhi. (File| PTI)

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray (L) with Congress President Sonia Gandhi. (File| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A day after the Cabinet expansion in Maharashtra, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday directed senior state leaders and ministers to focus on implementing promises made by the party. 
Former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan, who was sworn in as PWD minister, led the party delegation. The leaders also met former party chief Rahul Gandhi. 

The meeting comes at a time when some Congress leaders are unhappy over the Cabinet expansion. Former state CM and Prithiviraj Chavan did not find place in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government. The Cabinet expansion has led to discontent among leaders of Shiv Sena and NCP in the three-party alliance government in Maharashtra.      

According to sources, the party is expected to accommodate some of the leaders, who cannot be given ministerial birth, in the organisation and will be given a bigger role.   During the meeting, the ministers were told to focus on implementing the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) and pursue the party’s agenda in the government. “Maharashtra Congress leaders and party ministers met both the leaders and took their guidance in implementing the CMP and especially focus on pushing the party’s agenda related to welfare of people,” said Congress state chief and minister Balasaheb Thorat.

Another minister Amit Deshmukh said that the focus of the government will be to implement people-related policies. Last month, Thackeray took oath after days of negotiations between the three parties to arrive at a consensus on the CMP. On Monday, 36 ministers, including 10 from the Congress, took oath as ministers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sonia Gandhi Maharashtra cabinet Maharashtra alliance Congress Shiv Sena
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the foundation laying ceremony (File Photo| EPS/Parveen Negi)
Amit Shah: Hero or villain of 2019?
BJP leaders including H Raja, Pon Radhakrishnan stage a protest at Marina beach demanding arrest of Tamil orator Nellai Kannan. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Raja, Ponnar among 150 BJP functionaries detained for protesting against Nellai Kannan
Gallery
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp