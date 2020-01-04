Home Nation

Necessary to ban organizations like PFI in democratic country: Assam Cabinet Minister

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had also said that the government is waiting for electronic evidence over the role of Popular Front of India in stoking violence in the state.

Published: 04th January 2020 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2020 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

PFI

Popular Front of India flags. (Photo| PTI)

By ANI

GUWAHATI: Amid reports over the role played by Popular Front of India (PFI) in stoking violence in Assam during the anti-CAA protests, Cabinet Minister Parimal Suklabaidya said that it was necessary to ban organisations like PFI in a democratic setup and added that the state government will write to the Centre seeking action against it once the investigation is complete.

READ | PFI role in recent anti-CAA violence established by police in UP, Assam: MHA

"We are hopeful that the PFI's true face will be revealed during the investigation and once it is done the state government will write to the Centre about it. It is necessary to put a ban on such an organization (PFI) in a democratic country. Once the investigation is complete, we will send a detailed report to the Centre. Or they should come out in the open and declare what their motive is," Suklabaidya told ANI here.

The minister said that while the state government has some information regarding PFI's role in the anti-CAA protests and added that its true face will be revealed once the investigation is completed.

"The government has some information about PFI's role. They tried to get involved in the anti-CAA protests and we got to know of their involvement in the anti-CAA protests, and they were found to be involved in some activities which they should not have done," Suklabaidya told ANI here.

"The first thing is that they use code language for talking. Why does a democratic organization need a code language? What does the PFI want to achieve, why was it formed?" he added.

Earlier yesterday, Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had also said that the government is waiting for electronic evidence over the role of PFI in stoking violence in the state.

READ | Under scanner for UP violence, PFI now calls for anti-CAA protest in Bengal

"We are waiting for electronic evidence on PFI's role in stoking violence in Assam. A laptop has been seized which is with Central Forensic Lab. Once electronic evidence emerges, we will take a call on writing to Centre to ban PFI in the state," Sarma told ANI.

Meanwhile, state president of PFI Aminul Haque was arrested on December 18 last year.

The arrest was made in connection with the violence that erupted in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

A total of 46 cases have been registered, while 27 people were arrested in connection with vandalism in Guwahati district during the anti-CAA protests.

In December last year, the Assam Police had detained more than 3,000 people and arrested 190 persons for indulging in violent protests in the state over the amended citizenship law. Protests had broken out in several parts of the country including Assam over CAA, which grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PFI Popular Front of India Assam CAA protests Assam violence
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp