Bihar: Cracks in JD(U) over application of Citizenship Act

Differences have started surfacing within the JD(U) over implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Population Register (NPR).

Published: 06th January 2020 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2020 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

A day after BJP leader and Deputy CM in the Nitish Kumar cabinet, Sushil Kumar Modi stated that the two measures could not be rolled back, senior JD(U) leader and spokesman Pawan Verma shot-off a letter to the CM urging him to categorically reject the CAA- NPR and the NRC.

“The choice before political leaders is stark: either to work to save the idea of India as a plural, composite, multi-religious nation in which there is respect for all faiths and social harmony, or to see it being divided by organised attempts at creating discord and acrimony amongst Indians on the basis of religion,” Verma said. Verma, had earlier said the CAA-NRC combo is divisive and discriminatory.

He reminded Kumar, also party’s national president, that he has always stood for a secular India. Verma said the Deputy CM’s unilateral announcement that NPR will be carried out in Bihar between May 15 and 28 had taken him by utter surprise.

TAGS
Citizenship Act Bihar JD U Nitish Kumar Sushil Kumar Modi BJP Prashant Kishor
