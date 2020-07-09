Kanpur encounter: Cops deployed at Noida film city to thwart Vikas Dubey's surrender before media

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A massive build up of Uttar Pradesh Police was witnessed at Noida film city to thwart gangster Vikas Dubey’s surrender before news channels till late Wednesday night. The cops were were conducting intense checking drive at Noida film city which houses studios of the most of news channels.

The cops had laid seize in the the film city area anticipating a surrender by dreaded criminal Vikas Dubey before TV cameras. This could be a ploy of the gangster to ensure that he is not killed in an encounter with the state police force that have been hunting for him his since early Friday morning.

ALSO READ| Kanpur encounter: UP cop, who tipped off gangster Vikas Dubey on raid, arrested

48-year-old Dubey, is the most wanted criminal of the state and is the main accused in a case related to the Kanpur encounter in which eight police men were martyred last week - Rs 5 lakh and 40 teams along with a special task force had been conducting raids across the state and neighbouring states to round up the criminal.

While three of his accomplices have been killed in police encounter since July 2, the day Dubey and his gang had a face off wifh Kanpur police, over half a dozen including his close relativesa have been arrested over the last few days.

ALSO READ| Gangster Vikas Dubey’s close aide Amar gunned down in UP's Hamirpur

Vikas himself is said to have given the police a slip in the nearby district of Faridabad, where he was hiding with some associates.