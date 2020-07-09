STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Kanpur encounter: Cops deployed at Noida film city to thwart Vikas Dubey's surrender before media

The cops had laid seize in the the film city area anticipating a surrender by dreaded criminal Vikas Dubey before TV cameras.

Published: 09th July 2020 12:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2020 12:24 AM   |  A+A-

Kanpur encounter accused Vikas Dubey

Kanpur encounter accused Vikas Dubey (Photo| Twitter)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A massive build up of Uttar Pradesh Police was witnessed at Noida film city to thwart gangster Vikas Dubey’s surrender before news channels till late Wednesday night. The cops were were conducting intense checking drive at Noida film city which houses studios of the most of news channels. 

The cops had laid seize in the the film city area anticipating a surrender by dreaded criminal Vikas Dubey before TV cameras. This could be a ploy of the gangster to ensure that he is not killed in an encounter with the state police force that have been hunting for him his since early Friday morning.

ALSO READ| Kanpur encounter: UP cop, who tipped off gangster Vikas Dubey on raid, arrested

48-year-old Dubey, is the most wanted criminal of the state and is the main accused in a case related to the Kanpur encounter in which eight police men were martyred last week - Rs 5 lakh and 40 teams along with a special task force had been conducting raids across the state and neighbouring states to round up the criminal.

While three of his accomplices have been killed in police encounter since July 2, the day Dubey and his gang had a face off wifh Kanpur police,  over half a dozen including his close relativesa have been arrested over the last few days.

ALSO READ| Gangster Vikas Dubey’s close aide Amar gunned down in UP's Hamirpur

Vikas himself is said to have given the police a slip in the nearby district of Faridabad, where he was hiding with some associates.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Police Noida film city Noida Police Vikas Dubey Vikas Dubey surrender Kanpur Encounter
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Tamil Nadu is now selling 'face mask' porottas and 'corona' dosas
Swapna Suresh: Prime accused in the gold smuggling case (Photo | Express)
Kerala Gold smuggling: CM Pinarayi Vijayan denies involvement, suspect still missing
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp