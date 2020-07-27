STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajasthan Congress sends memorandum to President, seeks intervention to convene assembly session

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has also told a CLP meeting that he has spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the current political situation in the state.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot flashes victory sign during a meeting with the party MLAs at his residence in Jaipur Monday July 13 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan Congress Legislature Party (CLP) on Monday sent a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind, seeking his intervention for convening a session of the state assembly.

Gehlot had also written a letter to the prime minister on the matter a few days ago.

CLP members in the memorandum claimed that horse-trading of MLAs was taking place in Rajasthan to topple an elected government.

Governors of many states are "defying" the Constitution at the behest of the ruling party at the Centre without worrying about the dignity of the post, they alleged.

"The chief minister told that he has spoken to the prime minister and apprised him of the current political situation in the state," a Congress leader said after a meeting at a hotel where MLAs are holed up following rebellion by Sachin Pilot against the Gehlot government.

Pilot has been stripped of his position as deputy chief minister and Rajasthan Congress chief.

The chief minister addressed the MLAs at the meeting after a Prarthna Sabha andit was attended by senior Congress leaders.

In the memorandum to Kovind, the CLP members demanded that the President intervene and give permission to the state government to call an assembly session.

India is battling the COVID-19 pandemic and the Rajasthan government wants to call the assembly session to discuss with all members the economic problems facing the state along with the coronavirus situation so that people get relief.

But the state government is not being allowed to call the session, they said in the memorandum.

Without taking any names, the CLP members said that despite prima facie evidence of horse-trading and corrupt practices by Union ministers, not removing them from the cabinet is a "blot" on democracy.

With a feeling of political vendetta, the use of investigative agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Income Tax Department to weaken and intimidate democratically elected governments and public representatives is highly condemnable, the CLP members said.

Recently the ED had raided Ashok Gehlot's elder brother Agrasen Gehlot's house in Jodhpur in a fertilisers scam case.

The CLP members in the memorandum urged the President to intervene in Rajasthan and wherever efforts are being made to undermine democracy through undemocratic methods and corrupt practices.

