STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Amid COVID-19 crisis, Tejashwi Yadav ramps up attack on government as Bihar Assembly poll nears

Yadav also demanded from the government to give a minimum allowance of Rs 10000 in cash to all these labourers initially for a minimum of 200 days.

Published: 06th June 2020 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2020 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PATNA: Amid the COVID-19 battle, the phase for allegations and counter allegations ahead of upcoming Bihar Assembly polls in October has begun between the ruling alliance and the opposition.

On Friday, citing official government statistics, leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav said that more than 30 lakh workers have returned to Bihar from other states so far.

"For the last few days, the government has been assuring them to provide employment within the state.  I would like to know from the government what roadmap they have for this apart from assurance?  In which areas will they be given jobs and make the details of the work plan prepared for each area public," he asked.

He also asked whether the government can tell that all those returned from outside have met the deadline for quarantine.
 
He also pointed out that a letter from the ADG (Law and Order) of Bihar police noting fear of an increase in crime in Bihar upon the arrival of migrant labourers.

"How shocking and shameful it is having to come from the police headquarter. We want to know whether the government considers the migrants as thieves, robbers and criminals?  Why did the government continue to treat them as criminal animals from the very beginning, suffering from prejudice and understanding?," he asked.

He categorically said that the police letter has been flouting the dignity of labour and dignity of human.  

"The people of their own state are not only considered as second class citizens but they are being considered as robbers and criminals," he lambasted.

He asked the government to share details as to how many factories and industries were closed and how many new industries opened up under the fifteen year rule. "The people of Bihar want to know as to how many youths have given jobs so far in the last 15 years," he asked.

Putting a rough estimate, Tejashwi Yadav said that even if 5 members are considered in an average family size, as mucj as 1.5 million people are affected by the return of labourers.  

"Apart from this, there are already about 7 crore youth unemployed in the state.  Nearly 50 lakh street-workers, rickshaw-workers and daily-wage labourers will also be deprived of employment for nearly two-three months in lockdown.  How will the government provide immediate employment opportunities to these 8-9 crore unemployed people," he said.  

Yadav also demanded from the government to give a minimum allowance of Rs 10000 in cash to all these labourers initially for a minimum of 200 days and called for a special assembly session.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bihar Tejashwi Yadav RJD Nitish Kumar JDU NDA Bihar Assembly polls COVID 19 crisis
India Matters
Breathless: Disposable masks, gloves pose another health hazard
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Image of an emergency ward at a private hospital use for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
600 more hospitals in India designated as Covid-19 treatment centres within four weeks
For representational purposes.
3,000 mobile phones found running on same IMEI, manufacturer booked

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp