Amid COVID-19 crisis, Tejashwi Yadav ramps up attack on government as Bihar Assembly poll nears

By Express News Service

PATNA: Amid the COVID-19 battle, the phase for allegations and counter allegations ahead of upcoming Bihar Assembly polls in October has begun between the ruling alliance and the opposition.

On Friday, citing official government statistics, leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav said that more than 30 lakh workers have returned to Bihar from other states so far.

"For the last few days, the government has been assuring them to provide employment within the state. I would like to know from the government what roadmap they have for this apart from assurance? In which areas will they be given jobs and make the details of the work plan prepared for each area public," he asked.

He also asked whether the government can tell that all those returned from outside have met the deadline for quarantine.



He also pointed out that a letter from the ADG (Law and Order) of Bihar police noting fear of an increase in crime in Bihar upon the arrival of migrant labourers.

"How shocking and shameful it is having to come from the police headquarter. We want to know whether the government considers the migrants as thieves, robbers and criminals? Why did the government continue to treat them as criminal animals from the very beginning, suffering from prejudice and understanding?," he asked.

He categorically said that the police letter has been flouting the dignity of labour and dignity of human.

"The people of their own state are not only considered as second class citizens but they are being considered as robbers and criminals," he lambasted.

He asked the government to share details as to how many factories and industries were closed and how many new industries opened up under the fifteen year rule. "The people of Bihar want to know as to how many youths have given jobs so far in the last 15 years," he asked.

Putting a rough estimate, Tejashwi Yadav said that even if 5 members are considered in an average family size, as mucj as 1.5 million people are affected by the return of labourers.

"Apart from this, there are already about 7 crore youth unemployed in the state. Nearly 50 lakh street-workers, rickshaw-workers and daily-wage labourers will also be deprived of employment for nearly two-three months in lockdown. How will the government provide immediate employment opportunities to these 8-9 crore unemployed people," he said.

Yadav also demanded from the government to give a minimum allowance of Rs 10000 in cash to all these labourers initially for a minimum of 200 days and called for a special assembly session.