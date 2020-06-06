Unemployed migrants may do unlawful activities, claims Bihar police letter causing trouble for government

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

PATNA: For the second time this year, an official letter issued by Bihar police headquarters has created embarrassment to the state government.

On Friday, a letter citing apprehension that crimes may go up in the state with the return of migrants.

The letter, which is in the possession of The New Indian Express, was issued on May 29 by ADG (law and order) Amit Kumar from the police headquarters revealing 'fear' for rise in crimes with the return of migrant labourers to the state.

The letter, along with embarrassment, brought attack from the opposition to the state government in the issue of migrant labourers.

Earlier, a letter was issued to keep vigil over the activities of RSS and other associated wings by gathering details of its office bearers. The MS and TNIE were the first to break this news that had created a major problem within the NDA and the letter was declared later invalid.

In the latest letter by ADG, who is considered as an upright and tough senior IPS officer at headquarters, had stated that a huge number of migrants have returned in the last two months and they may be upset and stressed due to severe economic challenges.

"Despite all efforts being taken by the government, there is less possibility to get all of them required employment. As a result of this, they may indulge in unlawful activities to feed themselves and their families. For this reason, the migrant labourers may be involved in unethical and illegal activities for the purpose of maintaining themselves and their families," the letter said.

All the DMs and the SPs were directed to prepare an action plan keeping the situation in the view.

As soon as the letter leaked out from the police department on Friday, the opposition attacked the state government accusing Nitish Kumar of being anti-migrant labourers and called the letter as an insult.

In a press meet, Tejashawi Yadav accused the state government of humiliating the migrant labourers. He tore the letter in full media glance into pieces terming it an insult to the poor migrant labourers.

Congress party's state chief Madan Mohan Jha also attacked the state government saying that migrants are not criminals. "The letter has exposed the intention of the government towards the migrant labourers," Jha said.

The leak came at a time when the state government continues claiming to have started to providing employments to the migrant labourers according to their skills and virtually contradicted the claims of government causing embarrassment.

Seeing the issuing going out of proportion, the Police Headquarters admitted to the mistake and withdrew the letter and order with immediate effect.

ADG HQ Jitendra Kumar told the media that letter was declared null and void.

According to the Disaster Management Authority data, more than 28 lakh migrant labourers have returned and the skills mapping of more than 10 lakh of them has been done till date.