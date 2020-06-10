STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan seals all borders as COVID cases rise, aims to ramp up testing to 40000 a day

Apart from inter-state routes, check posts will be put up at railway stations and airports as well, the order said.

Published: 10th June 2020 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2020 02:19 PM   |  A+A-

Borders Sealed

No person can enter Rajasthan without a NOC from the state or leave without a pass. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan Government has decided to re-seal its borders from Wednesday in view of the fast-rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state. In the middle Unlock 1, Additional Chief Secretary Home Rajiv Swaroop issued the order on Wednesday morning.  

Director-General Law and Order ML Lathar then issued further orders to the respective district SPs saying all the boundaries of the border should be sealed. However, the order does not affect air and rail travel to and from Rajasthan.

In effect, a complete ban has been imposed on road travel in and out of Rajasthan. This order will be effective for the next seven days.  After that, if the number of positive patients fall, the order will be reversed. 

But if the number of infected patients rises, then this order will stay in operation for a longer period. 

The process of sealing all the borders was quickly set in motion. In Dungarpur district, the Ratanpur border with Gujarat has been sealed and a police team has been posted. Now, only those with a medical emergency and pass holders will be able to enter the state. The border with Punjab has been sealed in Sriganganagar. Similarly,  Maval border adjoining Gujarat in Sirohi district has been sealed.

ALSO READ | Express Expressions with Ashok Gehlot | Centre should bail out the states, says Rajasthan CM

CM Ashok Gehlot has also called for a review meeting at his residence to discuss the current crisis.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID cases in Rajasthan is spiking. A record 369 people tested positive on Tuesday. Of these, 100 were from the state's biggest hotspot, the capital Jaipur. Nine deaths were also recorded on the day.

Significantly, another record was also set as 27 districts of the state reported corona cases on Tuesday. To put the numbers in perspective, the daily average of cases in Rajasthan is 250.

On Saturday, there were 253 positive cases, but a huge spike was observed on Tuesday.  The total number of infected people in the state has now reached 11368.  The COVID-19 death toll stands at 256.

Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma, said that the government is focused on testing to prevent the spread of the disease. 

ALSO READ | WhatsApp chat of Rajasthan's private hospital staff to not help Muslim COVID-19 patients goes viral, inquiry initiated

"The department had earlier targeted 25 thousand tests per day. Now, the next target has been set for 40 thousand tests a day. There have been 40 lakh tests in the whole country so far, out of which 5 lakh 18 thousand 350 tests have been done in Rajasthan.  Our testing capacity has gone from zero to 25150," he said.
 

ALSO SEE:

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajasthan Government Rajasthan borders Rajasthan borders sealed
India Matters
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo | PTI)
'Bihar distributed 17 lakh condoms to migrants after quarantine'
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Register all the migrants, offer local jobs: Supreme Court
Remdesivir
Remdesivir slows COVID progression in monkeys: Nature journal
‘Mastaka’ of the submerged temple I Express
500-year-old temple rises from Mahanadi water in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The man was sent back to hospital in an ambulance designated to ferry COVID-19 patients (Representational image | PTI)
Infection explosion: One in five undergoing Covid-19 tests in Delhi, Maharashtra test positive
For representational purposes
15-30% people in containment areas exposed to COVID-19: ICMR's serosurvey
Gallery
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the government may have “fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing migrant workers’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by
'What did Opposition do': Among many, notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during coronavirus lockdown
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp