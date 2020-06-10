STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
 Rajasthan Congress complains to ACB of 'horse trading' ahead of RS polls; MLAs taken to hotels

'Money power' is being used to destabilise the Ashok Gehlot-led government as Rajya Sabha elections that are due on June 19 near in which three seats of the state are up for election, as per the MLA.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot talking to media late night on June 10.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot talking to media late night on June 10.

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: The politics in Rajasthan has intensified with just 10 days to go before the elections on three Rajya Sabha seats in the state.

Rajasthan Assembly's Chief Whip , Mahesh Joshi , has written a letter to the DG of the ACB complaining that attempts are being made to destabilize the elected government by luring Congress MLAs and other independents.

He has requested that legal action be taken against those found guilty of doing  so. Fearing  horse trading,  Congress has shifted its own and independent MLAs to a hotel on Jaipur-Delhi Road before the polling on June 19.
 
Mahesh Joshi has written to Director General (Anti-Corruption Bureau) about alleged poaching attempts.

The letter states, "I have come to know through reliable sources that attempts are being made to lure our MLAs & independent MLAs who support us, in order to destabilise the government".

The Rajasthan government’s chief whip Mahesh Joshi also wrote, “It has come to my knowledge that like Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, attempts are being made to destabilise the government in Rajasthan and there should be an investigation. 'Money power' is being used to destabilise the Ashok Gehlot-led government as Rajya Sabha elections that are due on June 19 near in which three seats of the state are up for election."

The letter however, did not specify which forces are making such attempts.

But BJP has felt violated. State Spokesperson of BJP, Laxmikant Bhardwaj reacted to the letter asking the basis of the contents of Mahesh Joshi's letter. 

"These are baseless allegations on the world's largest democratic party. Congress should provide some evidence otherwise they should be ready for legal action.By doing so, they are not only provoking public sentiment but are trying to stamp out their failures", he remarked.

The Congress has nominated its National General Secretary, KC Venugopal and Rajasthan State General Secretary, Neeraj Dangi for two seats. The party claims that they have 125 votes, including independents while BJP has only 73 MLAs and has the support of 2 RLP MLAs.

But the saffron party has made the contest complex with fielding 2 candidates Rajendra Gehlot and Onkaar Singh Lakhawat.

According to the number game  BJP  will be able to win only one seat. But political sources say that the party is trying to bring independents and some Congress MLAs from anti Gehlot Camp.

In this Rajendra Gehlot's victory is certain, but for Lakhawat, at least 25 votes will be required. The ruling Congress and the opposition BJP, along with keeping their MLAs united, have stepped up efforts to break into each other's camps.

Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot, is  resorting to dinner politics to prevent cross voting and keep his legislators united.These MLAs met Gehlot and following his direction, these MLAs were sent to the hotel  Shiv Vilas Resort on Delhi Road via buses. After this, CM Gehlot and Deputy CM Pilot also left for the hotel.

The Congress alleges that its MLAs and Independent MLAs have information about calls from top BJP leaders from Delhi. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has justified the move by Mahesh Joshi and attacked BJP for attempting horse trading of MLA's.

"Even before the anti-defection bill came, and after many amendments, they manage to find a way. There are crores and billions of rupees being offered. I am hearing that cash transfers are happening in Jaipur, who is sending it? Advance is given and offers are made to the tune of  10 crores. They say that later 10 more will be given and then 5 more.  What is happening? This is openly horse trading. That is why today Mahesh Joshi has filed a report. If caught, these people will have to face the law..," said Gehlot while talking to media.

On the allegations of the Congress, BJP State President, Satish Poonia said that the people of Delhi do not have such free time. He accused the state government of having failed on every front and added that politically and internally, the state government was weak.

Number Game in 200 Member Assembly: Of the three seats in the Rajya Sabha, two seats are scheduled to go to the Congress account in terms of strength. Two seats require 51 votes each.

The number of Congress MLAs is 106 in the assembly, BJP had 72 MLA's there are 13 Independents,  2 BTP ( Bhartiya Tribal Party), 1 from RLD, 2 from CPM, 3  MLAs of RLP.

