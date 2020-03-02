PM Narendra Modi must make statement on Delhi riots in Parliament: Congress

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Congress, after raising the issue of Delhi riots in Parliament on Monday, demanded that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi should speak on the issue.

Staging a protest at the Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises, it said it wanted a full debate before moving on to any other issue.

Congress MP Manish Tewari said: "The riots have happened in Delhi and more than 40 people have died... there should be discussion in the house and the Prime Minister should make a statement."

To the ruling BJP's allegation that Congress is politicising the issue, he shot back: "Demanding a discussion and statement from the Prime Minister in a democracy is politics?"

Parliament resumed on Monday, with opposition parties raising slogans and protesting against the government over the violence that erupted across various localities in northeast Delhi between February 23-25.

At least 45 people have lost their lives and more than 300 are injured and many have been left homeless.

The violence began following clashes between anti and pro CAA groups.

The budget session of parliament began on January 31 and adjourned on February 11 to resume on March 2. It will conclude on April 3.