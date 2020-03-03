Home Nation

Lok Sabha adjourned for the day as opposition demands discussion on Delhi riots

As Speaker Om Birla said the discussion would take place on March 11 after Holi festival, opposition members stormed into the Well demanding an immediate discussion.

Lok Sabha witnessed protests by Opposition MPs who stormed the well raising slogans against the govt over Delhi violence. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha proceedings were disrupted for the second day on Tuesday as BJP and opposition members tried to shove each other amid unrelenting demands from the opposition for an immediate discussion on the issue of Delhi violence.

As tempers in the House rose, Birla warned that members from both opposition and treasury benches, who cross over to the other side during uproar will be suspended for the entire session.

However, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury walked over to the side of the Well facing the Treasury benches, which led to a commotion between BJP and opposition members.

Amid the din in which BJP and Congress members tried to shove each other, Birla adjourned the House for the day.

On Monday, the House had witnessed acrimonious scenes with BJP and opposition members pushing and shoving each other.

Earlier in the day Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the government was ready for a debate on the issue during Zero Hour but the opposition sought an immediate discussion.

As soon as the House met for the day at 11 am, members from the Congress, DMK and other Opposition parties were on their feet, demanding a discussion on Delhi violence.

The Speaker told agitating members that issues can be raised during the Zero Hour at noon and wanted to take up the Question Hour.

Opposition members, including from Congress, DMK, TMC and other parties, wanted the discussion on Delhi violence.

DMK leader T R Baalu said the government is yet to respond on the issue in Parliament while Chowdhury demanded an immediate discussion.

Amid the uproar, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Joshi said the opposition can raise the matter during the Zero Hour.

Emphasising that "restoration of peace and normalcy" is the top most priority of the government, Joshi said, "charcha keliye taiyyar hai (we are ready for discussions)".

However, Opposition members were not satisfied and demanded that there should be an immediate discussion.

In response, Joshi said the Speaker should decide.

As opposition members showed placards and shouted slogans, Birla said placards would not be allowed in the House, triggering protests from the Opposition side.

A visibly peeved Speaker wanted to know from agitating members whether they wanted that placards should be allowed in the House.

"Does it work that way?" Birla asked the agitating members amid the ruckus.

As the pandemonium continued, Birla announced that members from both opposition and treasury benches who cross over to the other side during uproar will be suspended for the entire session.

Citing earlier discussions among various parties, the Speaker said it was decided that howsoever serious the issue is, the same can be raised during the Zero Hour.

There should be cooperation among members so that the House can function well.

Referring to an all-party meeting, Birla said he is giving a ruling that any member who crosses over to the other side during proceedings would be suspended from attending the House for the remaining session.

Such action would be taken against members from treasury as well as opposition sides, he said.

As the ruckus continued, the Speaker adjourned the House till noon.

At the beginning of the day's business, many ruling party members were heard saying 'Vande Mataram'.

When the House re-assembled at noon after the first adjournment, the opposition protests continued.

Kirit Solanki, who was in the chair, appealed to members to take their seats as the House was going to take up several important issues for discussions for the welfare of SCs, STs, OBCs, senior citizens and weaker sections of the society.

