STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Over 700 employees of Noida leather company under surveillance as owner tests positive 

The 46-year-old man had recently travelled to Italy, Switzerland before returning to India, Gautam Buddh Nagar Chief Medical Officer Anurag Bhargava said.

Published: 13th March 2020 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2020 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

People wear masks as precaution against the coronavirus outbreak at Jama Masjid. (Photo | Ashish Kumar Kataria, EPS)

By PTI

NOIDA (UP): More than 700 people working in a leather company in Greater Noida have been put under surveillance after a Delhi-based director of the firm tested positive for novel coronavirus, officials said on Friday.

The 46-year-old man had recently travelled to Italy, Switzerland before returning to India, Gautam Buddh Nagar Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Anurag Bhargava said.

When the man, who lives in Delhi, returned home he felt weakness and consulted doctors who tested him positive for coronavirus.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus: JNU suspends classes, exams, events till March 31

However, he kept visiting the company since returning from abroad because of which all 707 employees of the company have been put on surveillance," Bhargava told reporters.

"His family members and children are already under surveillance," Bhargava said, adding that the company is also being sanitised under the watch of experts.

He said the Health Department is in touch with the people under surveillance and anybody showing any symptoms for the novel virus will be tested.

"The man who has tested positive would sit in his office only during visits to the company so the chances of him contacting many people are less and hence employees are only on surveillance," he added.

The CMO said so far nobody has shown any symptoms for coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar and advised people to exercise utmost precaution.

ALSO READ | Animals can't transmit coronavirus, do not create panic: Maneka Gandhi

People with cough, fever, cold or lethargy should consult medical experts and put themselves in self-isolation in order to not spread it further, he said.

The man, who lives in West Delhi's Janakpuri area, had tested positive on March 11.

More than 1,30,000 cases of the novel coronavirus have been recorded in 116 countries and territories, killing at least 4,900 people.

The number of coronavirus patients in the country is 75, including the death of a 76-year-old man in Karnataka, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Greater Noida COVID-19 Delhi coronavirus
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
Farooq Abdullah set to walk free after 7 months as J&K revokes detention order
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Coronavirus: BCCI postpones start of IPL from March 29 to April 15
Ganga Shandilya has been committed to her job since 1988, despite being afflicted with polio in one hand. (Photo | ANI)
'Dr. Mausi' provides healthcare to villagers in Naxal-affected Dantewada for 32 years
COVID-19 scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, train travellers take precautionary measures such as protective masks. A scene from the Kozhikode railway station | T p Sooraj
Bloodbath on Dalal street: How much more worse can it be?
Gallery
Check out the list of sports events affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak in India.
IPL to ISL: List of sports events affected by coronavirus outbreak in India
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp